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2027 ODI World Cup: Rohit Sharma Finally Breaks Silence, But His Answer Raises More Questions
Rohit Sharma has finally addressed questions surrounding his plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, his latest response has left fans with even more questions about his India future.
Rohit Sharma dreams of playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup
Just a few months back, everyone was talking about the three-match ODI series against England being Rohit Sharma's last. The Hitman also failed in the first two games, adding fuel to the fire.
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Rohit Sharma silenced his critics with a century
But in the final and deciding match at Lord's, Rohit Sharma smashed a brilliant century. He shut down all the talk about his retirement and sent a clear signal that he was fit and ready for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
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Rohit Sharma breaks his silence on the 2027 ODI World Cup
Now, former India captain Rohit Sharma has finally spoken about playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup. But he took a U-turn, saying, 'There's still time, let's see.' Journalists asked him this question at a private event in the city.
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Hitman says there's still time for the 2027 ODI World Cup
Rohit's exact words were, 'There's still time for October 2027. We'll see about it then.' When asked about another victory parade like the one in Mumbai after the 2024 World Cup win, he replied, 'I don't think a bus parade is possible now.'
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Rohit Sharma has not won an ODI World Cup
Rohit Sharma has won two T20 World Cups and two ICC Champions Trophies, both as a player and as a captain. But he has never won the ODI World Cup as a player. It's the one big achievement that still escapes him.
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Rohit Sharma's words have left fans confused
Rohit wasn't in the squad when India won the 2011 ODI World Cup. After that, India lost in the semi-finals in 2015 and 2019. In 2023, his team was unbeaten until the final, where they lost to Australia. This new statement has left fans completely puzzled.
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