Gardening Tips: 10 Bedroom Plants That Bring Freshness, Calm And Positive Vibes
Want a greener, more relaxing bedroom? These 10 indoor plants can brighten your space, add a natural touch and are popularly associated with calmness, positivity and wellbeing.
Snake Plant
The snake plant is a popular bedroom choice because it is hardy and requires relatively little attention. Its upright leaves also add a neat, modern touch to indoor spaces.
Peace Lily
With elegant white blooms and lush green foliage, the peace lily can make a bedroom feel more serene. Keep it in a suitable spot with indirect light and avoid overwatering.
Money Plant
Money plant is a favourite indoor climber that can bring a refreshing splash of green to bedrooms. Its trailing vines work particularly well on shelves, cabinets or hanging planters.
Lucky Bamboo
Lucky bamboo is widely associated with good fortune and positive energy in traditional home practices. Its compact size makes it convenient for a bedside table, shelf or small corner.
Tulsi
Tulsi is valued in many Indian homes for its cultural significance and fresh, aromatic foliage. If you keep it indoors, place it where it receives sufficient natural light.
Spider Plant
Spider plants are attractive, easy-to-grow houseplants with arching leaves and small plantlets. Their fresh green appearance can add character to a bedroom without taking up much space.
Aloe Vera
Aloe vera is a practical succulent that prefers bright light and relatively dry soil between waterings. Its sculptural leaves can add a simple, refreshing element to bedroom décor.
Jade Plant
Jade plants have thick, glossy leaves and a compact growth habit that suits indoor spaces. They are also commonly associated with prosperity and good fortune in traditional beliefs.
Areca Palm
The areca palm can give a bedroom a tropical, resort-like appearance with its graceful, feathery foliage. It works particularly well when you want a larger plant to soften an otherwise plain corner.
Lavender
Lavender can add colour and a naturally fragrant element to an indoor space. Its soothing aroma makes it a popular choice for creating a more relaxing bedroom atmosphere.
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