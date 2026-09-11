Udaipur marketing professional Mudrika Kavdia has received another unusual matchmaking request after her LinkedIn post about a mother seeking a bride for her son went viral. An NRI family settled in Africa has now asked her to connect them with that mother, as they seek a match for their 26-year-old daughter, a commercial pilot in Dubai.

A Rajasthan-based woman who recently received an unusual marriage-related message on LinkedIn has now found herself at the centre of another matchmaking request. Mudrika Kavdia, a brand marketing professional from Udaipur, was first approached by a mother looking for a bride for her son. Now, another family has contacted her, not to propose a match for her, but to ask if she can connect them with the same woman.

NRI family asks Mudrika for help

Mudrika shared the latest message on X after receiving it on Instagram. The family, who said they are NRIs settled in Africa, are looking for a suitable match for their 26-year-old daughter.

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According to their message, the woman works as a commercial pilot in Dubai. The family referred to Mudrika’s earlier post about the mother searching for a bride for her son and asked if she could somehow put them in touch with her.

“Our search is also on,” the family wrote in the message.

Sharing a screenshot, Mudrika added a light-hearted caption: “I wish this rishta gets pakka.”

The unexpected request quickly gave the story another twist, with social media users joking that Mudrika may have accidentally started a new career as a matchmaker.

How it all started on LinkedIn

The latest message came just days after Mudrika shared a LinkedIn message from a woman who had approached her about marriage.

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The woman, who said she was around Mudrika’s mother’s age, had politely asked whether Mudrika was single, engaged or married. She said she was looking for a suitable bride for her son, who was born in 1997, has a PhD in Biomedical Sciences and is settled in the US.

Rather than making a direct proposal, the woman suggested that she and Mudrika, or their parents, could exchange information if Mudrika was open to the possibility.

Mudrika’s post about the unusual LinkedIn interaction attracted considerable attention online, with many users amused by the idea of a professional networking platform being used for traditional matchmaking.

'LinkedIn has replaced Shaadi.com'

The second matchmaking message prompted another round of jokes on X.

One user called Mudrika a “match making service”, while another suggested that she update her profile to describe herself as an “accidental matchmaker”.

“LinkedIn has completely replaced Shaadi dot com and nobody wants to admit it,” another user joked.

Several others encouraged Mudrika to start her own matrimonial service, with some jokingly suggesting that she should charge a commission or a finder’s fee.

One user said Shaadi and Jeevansathi may have found their strongest competition yet, while another joked that it was time for Mudrika to update her bio and call herself a matchmaker.

The reactions also included references to her becoming a mediator for marriage proposals, with one user joking about the beginning of her “matchmaker” era.

Though there is no indication if either matchmaking request has led to an actual match, but after two unexpected approaches in just a few days, Mudrika’s LinkedIn post has certainly given her an unusual new role online, the one she never appeared to be looking for.