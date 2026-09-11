Idli is a favourite breakfast dish among the people of Karnataka. In Bengaluru, the Thatte Idli has a massive fan following. Larger than a regular idli, plate-shaped and wonderfully soft, Thatte Idli is known for its spongy texture and subtle flavour.

Made with rice and lentils, the idli is often served with ghee, spicy chutney or chutney powder, which further enhances its taste. Here is a list of some prominent places in Bengaluru known for serving this special variety of idli.

1. Veena Stores

The famous Veena Stores in Malleshwaram is one of Bengaluru’s oldest and most popular breakfast spots. Established in 1977, the eatery has built a loyal following over the years.

Its idli is particularly popular, and reports have even mentioned that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has expressed her fondness for the idli served here.

Apart from idli, Shavige Bath (vermicelli bath) and Puliyogare (tamarind rice) are also among the popular dishes served at Veena Stores.