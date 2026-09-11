Love Thatte Idli? 8 Best Places In Bengaluru For Soft And Fluffy Idlis
Bengaluru’s Thatte Idli is loved for its soft, spongy texture and delicious taste. From Veena Stores and MTR to popular local eateries, here are eight places in Bengaluru where you can enjoy this iconic South Indian breakfast favourite.
Bengaluru’s Favourite Idli Spots
Idli is a favourite breakfast dish among the people of Karnataka. In Bengaluru, the Thatte Idli has a massive fan following. Larger than a regular idli, plate-shaped and wonderfully soft, Thatte Idli is known for its spongy texture and subtle flavour.
Made with rice and lentils, the idli is often served with ghee, spicy chutney or chutney powder, which further enhances its taste. Here is a list of some prominent places in Bengaluru known for serving this special variety of idli.
1. Veena Stores
The famous Veena Stores in Malleshwaram is one of Bengaluru’s oldest and most popular breakfast spots. Established in 1977, the eatery has built a loyal following over the years.
Its idli is particularly popular, and reports have even mentioned that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has expressed her fondness for the idli served here.
Apart from idli, Shavige Bath (vermicelli bath) and Puliyogare (tamarind rice) are also among the popular dishes served at Veena Stores.
Umesh Dosa Point and MTR
2. Umesh Dosa Point
Umesh Dosa Point in Sheshadripuram is also renowned for its Thatte Idli. The idlis served here are incredibly soft and almost sponge-like. They are typically enjoyed with a generous serving of ghee and chutney powder.
Along with Thatte Idli, other popular items include Vada, Mangalore Bajji, Mulbagal Masala Dosa and Ghee-Podi Idli, all of which are customer favourites.
3. Mavalli Tiffin Room
Mavalli Tiffin Room (MTR) is a name deeply intertwined with Bengaluru’s culinary culture. The establishment has been serving South Indian delicacies since 1924, and its idlis and dosas remain immensely popular.
Interestingly, there is a story behind one of its most famous offerings. During World War II, a shortage of rice prompted an experiment with semolina (rava). This eventually led to the creation of the now-famous Rava Idli.
IDC Kitchen and The Rameshwaram Cafe
4. IDC Kitchen
Bengaluru’s IDC Kitchen is also renowned for its combination of idli, dosa and coffee. Food writers have praised its Ghee Thatte Idli for its incredibly soft and sponge-like texture. The addition of ghee and chutney podi further enhances its flavour.
5. Rameshwaram Cafe
Rameshwaram Cafe, which is popular not only in Bengaluru but also across the country, also features on this list. It offers a variety of South Indian breakfast dishes, including Ghee Idli and Podi Idli.
In 2023, Gary Mehigan, best known for his stint on MasterChef Australia, visited Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru and praised the food served there.
Akash Kunigal Thatte Idli and Sri Shiva Darshana Shashi Hotel
6. Akash Kunigal Thatte Idli
Akash Kunigal’s story is one of growth, beginning with a small street cart and eventually expanding to two shops. Once a roadside idli vendor himself, he now operates his own outlets in Bengaluru.
His philosophy is simple: even with a limited menu, there should be no compromise on taste. Reports indicate that around 2,000 idlis are sold at his shop every evening.
7. Sri Shiva Darshana Shashi Hotel
Travellers heading from Bengaluru to Mysuru are likely familiar with Bidadi Thatte Idli. The Bidadi area in Ramanagara district is widely known as the home of Thatte Idli.
Customers describe the idlis served at Sri Shiva Darshana Shashi Hotel in the area as incredibly soft and light as air. Established in the 1950s, the eatery has become a popular breakfast stop for travellers on the highway.
Brahmin's Coffee Bar
8. Brahmin's Coffee Bar
Brahmin's Coffee Bar is another iconic name in Bengaluru. Established in 1965, the eatery continues to serve four signature dishes: Idli, Vada, Uppittu and Kesari Bath. Its speciality lies in preserving the original recipes over the years.
Why Is There Such High Demand For Bengaluru’s Thatte Idli?
Its larger size compared to a regular idli, soft and spongy texture, and delicious taste when paired with ghee and chutney pudi (spice powder) make Thatte Idli truly special.
From old-school eateries to modern food joints across Bengaluru, the demand for this local breakfast staple remains strong. So, the next time you crave soft, piping-hot Thatte Idli in Bengaluru, you might want to try one of these places.
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