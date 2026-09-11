Can Hanging Laundry Outside Really Get You Fined? Here’s Why Some Countries Say Yes
Hanging laundry outside may seem completely normal, but some countries and cities have rules restricting it. Here’s why outdoor clotheslines can lead to fines and what travellers should know.
Is Drying Clothes on the Balcony a Crime?
Every country has its own set of rules, and breaking them can lead to big fines. What's totally normal for us in India can be a huge mistake in other places. Take drying clothes, for instance. We usually hang them on the roof, in the balcony, or wherever we find space. But if you hang your laundry on a balcony or outside a window in some foreign countries, you'll have to pay a hefty fine. It sounds strange, but it's true. Let's find out which countries have this rule and why.
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Heavy Fines for Drying Clothes in These Countries
Spain (Barcelona, Madrid): In Barcelona, it's illegal to hang clothes on balconies facing the street. The city brought in this rule to maintain its beauty. If you break it, they can fine you up to 750 Euros, which is over ₹70,000 INR.
Italy (Rome, Venice, Naples): Italy has banned hanging clothes on ropes outside buildings or across roads in its historic cities and tourist spots. They see it as something that spoils the city's peace and tourist appeal, and they impose heavy fines.
USA - HOA Rules: In some American residential complexes, Homeowners Associations (HOAs) don't allow drying clothes outside. They argue it ruins the colony's look and lowers property resale values. The rule there is to use only dryers.
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The Main Reasons Behind This Strange Rule
Most of these places are major tourist hubs. People from all over the world visit them. Instead of seeing a beautiful city, tourists would see laundry hanging everywhere, which doesn't look good. This also spoils the look of tourist spots and historic buildings. That's why they made these rules.
Also, there's a safety angle. During strong winds, clothes or ropes can break and fall on vehicles or pedestrians, causing accidents. These rules help prevent that.
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