Spain (Barcelona, Madrid): In Barcelona, it's illegal to hang clothes on balconies facing the street. The city brought in this rule to maintain its beauty. If you break it, they can fine you up to 750 Euros, which is over ₹70,000 INR.

Italy (Rome, Venice, Naples): Italy has banned hanging clothes on ropes outside buildings or across roads in its historic cities and tourist spots. They see it as something that spoils the city's peace and tourist appeal, and they impose heavy fines.

USA - HOA Rules: In some American residential complexes, Homeowners Associations (HOAs) don't allow drying clothes outside. They argue it ruins the colony's look and lowers property resale values. The rule there is to use only dryers.

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