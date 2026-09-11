Planning to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Bengaluru? Explore 7 pandals and festive venues, from Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava in Basavanagudi to Madiwala and Jayanagar, for puja, aartis and cultural celebrations.

Bengaluru is all set to celebrate the Ganpati Bappa with the arrival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026. On 14th September, the city will witness beautifully decorated pandals along with music, aarti, and cultural programmes. From the popular Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava to Madiwala and Jayanagar local Ganpati Bappa celebrations, there are many locations to celebrate the festival.

Here are seven pandal and celebrations to include in your list when visiting Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

1. Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava, Basavanagudi

Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava is one of the most reputed public Ganpati celebrations in Bengaluru. Apart from worshipping Lord Ganpati, the festival also includes various cultural activities, devotional programmes, and music, which makes it more than just an idol visit. The 2026 version of the festival will be from 14th September to 26th September.

2. Freedom Park Pandal, Gandhi Nagar

The Freedom Park is yet another venue for celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Bengaluru. As its name suggests, the public event will include a decorated Ganesha idol.

3. Madiwala Ganesh Utsava, BTM Layout

Madiwala is famous for its yearly Ganesh Utsava and has an idol which is known by many people as "Madiwala Ka Raja." There are various rituals like pujas and aartis held on this day in this area.

4. Sri Vinayaka Mithra Mandali, Jayanagar

There is a tradition of celebrating Ganesh in Jayanagar since the year 1982. Other than performing puja, people can enjoy devotional songs, singing, and classical dance here on this day.

5. Dwarakanath Bhavan Committee, Basavanagudi

There is a community-oriented Ganesh Utsava celebrated in Dwarakanath Bhavan with a big Ganesh Idol and daily aartis and community bhogas. This place would be ideal for people looking forward to experiencing a community celebration.

6. Sri Sathya Ganapathi Temple, JP Nagar

Another popular destination on Ganesh Utsava is Sri Sathya Ganapathi Temple. There is a tradition of celebrating Ganesha at this place every year along with its decorations.

7. Shri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple – Bellandur

Shri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Bellandur is yet another option for the Ganesh Puja for 2026 if you plan to stay in the eastern side of Bengaluru city.

Plan Your Bangalore Pandal Hopping Tour

There are many choices available here in terms of how you would like to enjoy Ganesh Chaturthi. Some options include big time cultural celebrations at Basavanagudi and local level festivals in Madiwala, Jayanagar, JP Nagar, and Bellandur.