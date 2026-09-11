Since the wheel is constantly rolling on the ground, you need a strong tape that won't tear easily. It's best to use a thick, friction-resistant tape like duct tape. It can handle water and rough surfaces, so it will likely last through your trip. Some people also use self-adhering silicone tape, which creates a flexible layer around the wheel. At the same time, don't even think about using very thin or flimsy tape. It will just come off halfway through your journey.

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