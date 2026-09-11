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Going on Trip? Don’t Ignore Your Suitcase Wheels—This Tape Hack Could Save You Trouble
Wondering why travellers tape their suitcase wheels before a trip? This simple luggage hack can help reduce dirt and grime from getting onto your bag and keep your suitcase cleaner while travelling.
Why should you tape your suitcase wheels?
We pack everything—clothes, chargers, cosmetics—but totally forget the suitcase wheels. These wheels roll through airports, railway stations, and rough roads all day. They pick up all sorts of dust, sand, and tiny stones. That's why some smart travellers use this simple tape trick. The idea isn't to cover the wheels forever, but to create a temporary shield between the wheel and the ground during your journey.
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What's the benefit of taping?
When you tape the part of the wheel that touches the ground, a lot of the dust, sand, and grime sticks to the tape instead of the wheel itself. This makes cleaning your wheels a breeze once you're back home. Plus, this method can help stop tiny stones and dirt from getting stuck near the moving parts of the wheel. But let's be clear: this isn't a magic fix. It doesn't replace the need for regular cleaning and maintenance.
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Which tape should you use?
Since the wheel is constantly rolling on the ground, you need a strong tape that won't tear easily. It's best to use a thick, friction-resistant tape like duct tape. It can handle water and rough surfaces, so it will likely last through your trip. Some people also use self-adhering silicone tape, which creates a flexible layer around the wheel. At the same time, don't even think about using very thin or flimsy tape. It will just come off halfway through your journey.
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How to apply the tape? Don't make this mistake!
First, clean the suitcase wheel properly and make sure it's completely dry. Then, you can wrap one or two rounds of tape only around the rolling part that touches the ground. But here's the most important part: do not apply tape on the axle, the sides, or any of the mechanical parts that help the wheel spin. If you do, the wheel won't rotate smoothly, and you'll have a tough time dragging your suitcase.
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Remove the tape immediately after your trip!
You shouldn't use this tape method permanently. Once you're back home from your trip, gently remove the tape. Check if any dust, sand, or small stones are stuck on the wheel. If the tape's glue has left a sticky residue, clean it off before you store your suitcase. Also, take a moment to check if the wheel spins smoothly, has any cracks, or shows signs of major wear and tear. This quick check can save you from a broken suitcase wheel in the middle of your next trip.
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