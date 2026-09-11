Vijay Deverakonda has entered the skincare space with Unhype, a functional skincare brand he co-founded and helped build. The actor reveals how he spent nine months testing and refining its products.

Vijay Deverakonda has ventured into the skincare space with the launch of Unhype, a new functional skincare brand co-founded and co-built by him. The brand aims to make everyday skincare simple, effective and accessible for young India. Unlike a conventional celebrity-led venture, Vijay has been closely involved in building the brand from the ground up, marking his entry into the consumer space.

Talking about his journey, Vijay Deverakonda said, “A year ago, I met a team that had its own R&D and manufacturing facilities, and what stood out to me was that they wanted me to be involved in building the brand, not just be the face of it. That’s what made me want to come on board. We spent months working on the formulations, testing and refining them, and I personally tried every version on my own skin for nine months. We wanted to create high-quality products that are effective, simple to use and affordable, without all the unnecessary hype around skincare. For me, the idea was to make skincare easy and something people can start incorporating into their routine from a young age.”

With this launch, Vijay Deverakonda takes on a new role as a co-founder, bringing his personal involvement and understanding of skincare to a venture focused on making everyday skincare simpler and more accessible.