Have Empty Cardboards Box at Home? Try This Easy DIY Kitchen Organizer Hack
Have an old cardboard box lying around? Turn it into a useful kitchen organizer with this simple DIY idea. Give waste cardboard a new purpose while creating affordable storage for your kitchen.
Don't just throw away that old cardboard box!
You open your kitchen cabinet, and what do you see? A total mess of masala packets, sachets, tea-coffee pouches, and tiny boxes all mixed up, right? And when you need something, you have to take everything out one by one to find it.
You don't need to buy a new kitchen organiser for this. You can turn an old cardboard box at home into a beautiful and useful organiser. First, find a clean, dry cardboard box that isn't too damaged. Measure the length and width of the shelf or drawer where you plan to keep the organiser, and pick a box that fits.
Now, let's see how to transform this box!
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Cut it to size, and use it safely!
First, take the box and cut off the top flaps and any other long, unnecessary parts.
For example, an open box about 15–20 cm high will make it easy to see and grab things. But you can change this height based on your shelf space. Now, check if all four sides of the box are the same height. If one side is taller, just draw a straight line with a pencil and cut off the extra part.
After cutting, the cardboard edges might be sharp. Stick some packing tape or paper tape over them. This will prevent you from getting scratches on your hands when you take things out. Be careful when using a cutter, and don't let children do this task.
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Next... small compartments inside the box!
This is the step where the box becomes a real kitchen organiser.
Measure the length and width of the box. Then, cut a few long strips from the leftover cardboard pieces. Fit one long piece lengthwise down the middle of the box. After that, fit two or three smaller pieces crosswise.
You will now have four, six, or even more small compartments inside the box. Here's an important tip: all the sections don't need to be the same size.
You can create a small section for sachets, a slightly wider one for masala packets, and a long one for spoons. Customise the sizes according to the items you plan to store. Use tape or a suitable glue to firmly attach the dividers to the box so they don't move.
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Which section for which item? Here's how to arrange them!
Now, place your new organiser in the kitchen cabinet and start arranging your items. You can put masala packets like sambar powder, rasam powder, and chilli powder in one section. In the next, you can keep ketchup, sauce, and other small sachets together.
Use another section to store small packets of tea, coffee, or dry food items. You can use a long section for spoons, small spatulas, or other light kitchen tools. Instead of piling things on top of each other, place them upright side-by-side in each section. This way, everything is clearly visible. It also makes it easy to put things back in the same place after use.
But remember, don't put wet utensils or items that could leak water or oil in this organiser.
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Turn the cardboard box into a beautiful organiser like this!
If you think, "I don't want this to look like an old cardboard box," you can do one more small thing. Cut coloured paper or self-adhesive sheets to the size of the box's exterior and stick it on. You can do the same for the dividers inside the box.
After that, stick a small label on the front of each section.
For example:
Masala | Sauce | Tea/Coffee | Spoons
Labelling them separately will make it even easier to grab and put back items. You don't need to buy anything new for decoration. You can use old gift paper, notebook covers, or leftover sticker paper you already have at home. This way, a cardboard box that was going to be thrown in the trash becomes a daily-use organiser for your kitchen.
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Organise your kitchen cabinet without any expense!
From opening and cutting an old cardboard box, you have now created a customised kitchen organiser with compartments that suit your needs. The biggest advantage is that you don't have to adjust your items to fit a store-bought organiser. You can create sections that are perfect for your kitchen space and the items you use.
But since this is cardboard, you must remember a few things. Don't place it near the sink, next to the stove, or in areas where it will be exposed to water, oil, or steam. If the box gets wet, dirty, or the cardboard becomes weak, it's best to replace it.
An old cardboard box might seem like trash. But with a little thought, you can turn it into a useful organiser for your kitchen!
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