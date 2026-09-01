You open your kitchen cabinet, and what do you see? A total mess of masala packets, sachets, tea-coffee pouches, and tiny boxes all mixed up, right? And when you need something, you have to take everything out one by one to find it.

You don't need to buy a new kitchen organiser for this. You can turn an old cardboard box at home into a beautiful and useful organiser. First, find a clean, dry cardboard box that isn't too damaged. Measure the length and width of the shelf or drawer where you plan to keep the organiser, and pick a box that fits.

Now, let's see how to transform this box!

Also Read: R Madhavan’s Gardening Tips: 7 Simple Beginner-Friendly Organic Tips for Growing Vegetables