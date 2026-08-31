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Parenting Tips: Want To Be Better Parent? Avoid These 5 Behaviours In Front Of Your Kids
Parenting habits can strongly influence how children learn and behave. Discover five things parents should avoid doing in front of their kids and simple ways to set a healthier example.
5 things parents should not do in front of kids
Parenting is a huge responsibility. It's less about what you tell your kids and more about how you behave in front of them. Children unknowingly pick up habits, words, and behaviours they see at home. That's why parents need to be extra careful. According to experts, here are 5 things you should never do in front of your kids.
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Fighting in front of children
It's normal for couples to have disagreements. But turning them into a huge fight in front of your children is a big no-no. When kids see their parents shouting, using hurtful words, or throwing things in anger, it can make them feel scared and anxious. If you have issues, it's best to sort them out calmly and privately, away from the kids.
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Speaking ill of others
Kids are like sponges; they absorb everything you say. If you constantly speak ill of relatives, neighbours, or friends at home, your kids might pick up the same habit. Making fun of someone's looks, money, or education sets a bad example. Even if you need to criticise someone, stick to the issue and avoid personal attacks. This teaches your children a valuable lesson.
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Comparing with others
Constantly comparing your child to others can seriously damage their self-confidence. Remember, every child has different talents and interests. Comparisons make them doubt themselves. Instead of pointing out their flaws, you should identify and encourage their strengths. That's how you build them up.
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Lying in front of children
Parents who tell their kids to always be truthful but then tell small lies themselves create a lot of confusion. Children learn the value of honesty by watching their parents' actions. Admitting when you're wrong and saying, “I made a mistake,” is actually a powerful lesson for them.
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Always being on the phone
These days, parents spend a lot of time on smartphones, social media, or watching videos. But if you're glued to your phone while your child is trying to talk to you, it sends a clear message: 'The phone is more important than me.' So, when you're with your kids, put the phone aside and listen to them properly. Setting aside some dedicated 'no-screen' time with them will make your bond much stronger.
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