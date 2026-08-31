Parenting is a huge responsibility. It's less about what you tell your kids and more about how you behave in front of them. Children unknowingly pick up habits, words, and behaviours they see at home. That's why parents need to be extra careful. According to experts, here are 5 things you should never do in front of your kids.

Also read: August 31 To September 6 Prediction: What This Week Ahead Holds For You