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Gardening Tips: Snake Plant to Kalanchoe, 5 Plants You Can Grow From Single Leaf Without Seeds
Want more plants without spending more money? Discover five popular houseplants that can be propagated from a single leaf or leaf cutting, plus simple tips to get started at home.
Plant from leaves
Have you ever wanted to increase the number of your plants without purchasing additional ones? It is possible to propagate certain popular indoor plants by using only one leaf or even leaf cuttings. With proper moisture and warmth, you can encourage a leaf fragment to produce its own root system and grow into a whole new plant.
Although this is not applicable to all plants, there are some indoor plants that are particularly easy to multiply yourself. Below are five plants.
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1. Snake Plant
Propagation of snake plants is possible using leaf cuttings. The leaf should be cut into pieces and left to dry for a while. Then they need to be planted into a growing medium with good drainage. The soil should remain slightly moist but not wet. New roots and shoots will appear after some time.
A key note: propagation of variegated snake plants by means of leaf cuttings may result in lack of the original pattern on the leaves of the offspring.
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2. Begonia
Begonias, especially Rex begonias, have been used extensively for propagation through leaves. A good leaf can be put onto a good medium with some parts of the veins touching the medium. The plantlets will come out from these parts. The process requires bright and indirect light, along with maintaining moisture in the medium.
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3. African Violet
The African violet is another easy plant that beginners can use for learning how to propagate. It is best done by taking a leaf with a small portion of the stalk. The leaf will then be inserted into a medium that is moist. Good light will be needed to produce tiny plantlets at the base of the leaf.
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4. Peperomia
Some peperomia plants can be propagated via leaves and cut leaf sections. A healthy leaf can be placed in a medium and wait until roots and shoots grow from it. However, there may be different ways of propagating different types of peperomia plants.
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5. Kalanchoe or Bryophyllum
This is also a type of succulent which can be propagated from leaves and cut leaf pieces. The leaf should be allowed to dry after being cut before putting it into a good medium. Excess water is not recommended.
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Some Patience Can Get You Far
Leaf propagation is not a quick gardening magic trick. The temperature, proper lighting, drainage, and proper watering are all essential, and the amount of time needed can differ from one plant to another. Use fresh leaves and avoid leaving the propagation substrate soaking wet.
In case you like trying out gardening indoors, here are five plants that provide you with an affordable opportunity to grow your own collection starting from one leaf.
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