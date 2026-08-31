Have you ever wanted to increase the number of your plants without purchasing additional ones? It is possible to propagate certain popular indoor plants by using only one leaf or even leaf cuttings. With proper moisture and warmth, you can encourage a leaf fragment to produce its own root system and grow into a whole new plant.

Although this is not applicable to all plants, there are some indoor plants that are particularly easy to multiply yourself. Below are five plants.

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