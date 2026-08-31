During summer, curd can get watery and sour very quickly. To prevent this, our grandmothers would add a small neem twig to the pot. This keeps the curd fresh and thick for longer.

Also, remember these rules: an earthen pot works best as it absorbs water, making the curd thicker. Once you've set the curd, don't move the pot for 6 to 8 hours. And make sure the milk is just lukewarm—warm enough to dip your finger in. Try these old-school tricks for perfect, cake-like curd!

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