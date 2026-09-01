PhonePe has launched UPI 123Pay for keypad phone users, allowing them to make digital payments without a smartphone or internet connection. Know how the service works and who can use it.

In a big move for digital payments, fintech major PhonePe on Monday officially launched its ‘PhonePe UPI 123Pay’ service. This new feature allows people with basic keypad phones (feature phones) to make UPI payments even without an internet connection.

With this launch, PhonePe has become the first major third-party app provider to extend UPI payment facilities to more than 20 crore feature phone users across the country.

Scan QR Codes Too

This service is a game-changer, especially for people in rural areas with limited 2G network coverage, making financial transactions much easier. Through this platform, users can send money directly to other people and to merchants. Feature phones that have a camera can also be used to scan QR codes for payments. On top of that, the service allows users to manage their accounts, check their balance, and view their past transaction history.

PhonePe's AI Voice Helpline

To roll this out, PhonePe has signed deals with handset manufacturers like Nokia, HMD, Lava International, and Itel Mobile (Transsion Holdings). To help first-time users, PhonePe has also introduced an AI-based voice helpline. This helpline provides step-by-step guidance in English and 12 Indian languages on how to activate and use the service.