How Is Salt Made From Sea Water? Surprising Journey From Ocean to Your Kitchen
Ever wondered how salty ocean water becomes table salt in your kitchen? From evaporation and crystallisation to harvesting and processing, discover how sea water is transformed into usable salt.
From Sea Water to Salt Crystals: The Secret Science Behind Salt Making
The sea has endless water, but did you know it also gives us the pure white salt we cook with? It's a fascinating journey from the salty waves to the free-flowing iodized salt on our dining tables. The sun's heat, the wind, and some clever science all work together to make it happen. Let's explore the entire process, from seawater to the salt packet in your home.
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So, Why is Seawater Salty in the First Place?
When rain falls on rocks, it dissolves minerals like sodium and chloride. This water flows through streams and rivers, finally reaching the sea. The sun evaporates the water to form clouds, but the salts get left behind. This process has been repeating for millions of years, making the sea saltier. Seawater typically has about 3.5% salinity, meaning every litre of seawater contains around 35 grams of salt, mostly the sodium chloride we use.
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Making Salt by Drying Seawater in Salt Pans
The main method to get salt from seawater is 'solar evaporation'—basically, drying it under the sun. Workers create large, shallow, square-shaped pools called salt pans near the coast. They divert seawater into these pans during high tide or using large pumps. You can see thousands of acres of these salt pans along the coasts of Kutch in Gujarat, Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, and near Kakinada and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
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Evaporation and Collecting Raw Salt
Once the water is in the pans, the sun and wind start the evaporation process. As days and weeks pass, the water disappears, leaving a thick layer of raw salt crystals at the bottom. Workers then collect this crude salt using tractors or by hand and pile it up. At this stage, the salt is greyish or brown and full of impurities like mud, sand, and other chemicals like magnesium and calcium compounds. You definitely can't eat it directly.
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The Refining Process: The Stage for a White, Pure Transformation
The collected raw salt goes straight to processing plants for a proper clean-up. First, workers wash it thoroughly with clean salt water, or brine, to remove all the sand and mud. They use salt water because fresh water would just dissolve the salt! After washing, they use a scientific process called crystallization. They dissolve the salt again and then re-form it into pure, white crystals. This is how the salt gets its clean white colour and purity.
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Iodization and Anti-Caking Agents
To turn the refined salt into the free-flowing table salt we use, two important things are added. First, they add iodine compounds in specific amounts, as required by government rules, to help our thyroid gland function properly. Second, they add safe anti-caking agents. Salt naturally absorbs moisture from the air and forms lumps. These agents keep the salt dry and free-flowing inside the packet. After a final quality check, the iodized white salt is packed and sent to markets and our homes. This entire process, using the sun's energy, is a wonderfully natural, cheap, and eco-friendly method.
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