To turn the refined salt into the free-flowing table salt we use, two important things are added. First, they add iodine compounds in specific amounts, as required by government rules, to help our thyroid gland function properly. Second, they add safe anti-caking agents. Salt naturally absorbs moisture from the air and forms lumps. These agents keep the salt dry and free-flowing inside the packet. After a final quality check, the iodized white salt is packed and sent to markets and our homes. This entire process, using the sun's energy, is a wonderfully natural, cheap, and eco-friendly method.

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