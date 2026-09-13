1 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Chanakya's advice for life

Chanakya gives a simple example: loggers cut the straight trees first, not the crooked ones. In the same way, the world often takes advantage of overly honest and naive people. Their good nature makes it hard for them to see through others' tricks. This is why they get cheated so easily. Chanakya advises being a little street-smart.