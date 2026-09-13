Chanakya Niti: 5 Personality Types Who Are Most Likely To Get Cheated In Life
According to Chanakya Niti, certain personality traits can make people more vulnerable to deception. Here are five types who may be easier to fool, along with practical tips to stay alert.
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Chanakya's advice for life
Chanakya gives a simple example: loggers cut the straight trees first, not the crooked ones. In the same way, the world often takes advantage of overly honest and naive people. Their good nature makes it hard for them to see through others' tricks. This is why they get cheated so easily. Chanakya advises being a little street-smart.
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Deceitful people
Trust is one thing, but blind faith is a recipe for disaster. Chanakya says people who trust others instantly, without a second thought, often face failure. He warns that you should think twice before trusting anyone, no matter how close they are to you. Sunday Horoscope: Good news for these 3 zodiac signs today! Check full predictions
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Trust and betrayal
Everyone has secrets and weaknesses. It's best to keep them to yourself. People who share their secrets, vulnerabilities, or future plans because of love or friendship often regret it. Chanakya believed that today's friend could become tomorrow's enemy. If that happens, they will use your own secrets against you.
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Human traits
Greed can completely cloud your judgement. People who want to get rich quick using shortcuts, or earn a lot without putting in the work, are very easy to cheat. Scammers are always on the lookout for such people, dangling the promise of huge rewards to trap them.
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How to avoid being cheated in life
Decisions you make when you're emotional usually turn out to be wrong. People who only listen to their heart and ignore their brain easily fall for emotional blackmail. They get fooled by fake tears or sweet talk, and end up getting hurt. While emotions are important in relationships, Chanakya says you must also think practically.
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