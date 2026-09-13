- Home
- Lifestyle
- Price Tag Stickers Won’t Come Off Cleanly? This Viral Iron Box Trick Could Solve That Sticky Mess
Price Tag Stickers Won’t Come Off Cleanly? This Viral Iron Box Trick Could Solve That Sticky Mess
Struggling with stubborn price tags and sticky residue? A simple iron box hack can help loosen labels and make removal easier. Here’s how the viral trick works and what to keep in mind before trying it.
Don't remove it by hand
We all know the feeling. You want to give a gift for Raksha Bandhan or a birthday, but the price tag is stuck on. Trying to peel it off with your fingers just rips the box. But don't worry, two simple tricks are now going viral online to solve this problem.
Also read: Why Does Rain Make the Earth Smell So Good? Fascinating Science Behind Explained
1. Nail Polish Remover
Most women have nail polish remover or wipes at home. Just put a little remover on a cotton ball and gently rub it over the price print. The ink and sticky glue will vanish in seconds, leaving no marks behind!
Also read: Haunted Houses to Ghostly Roads: 5 Places in Goa Surrounded by Creepy Local Legends
2. Perfume / Body Spray
No nail polish remover? No problem! You can use a perfume or body spray instead. Just spritz a little on the price tag area. Then, wipe it with a dry tissue or a cotton cloth, and the price will come right off.
Also read: Does Slapping Your TV Remote Really Fix It—Why Does It Sometimes Start Working Again?
3. Iron Box
Here's the easiest way to remove price stickers from gift boxes or books using an iron. Place a thin paper or cotton cloth over the sticker to protect the box from burning. Press a lightly heated iron on it for just 5 to 10 seconds. The heat will melt the gum, and the sticker will peel off smoothly, like butter!
Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Basavanagudi to Bellandur, 7 Bangalore Pandals to Visit This Year
No need to worry anymore
This trick isn't just for Rakhi or sweet boxes. You can use it to remove the price tag from any gift you're giving. So from now on, there's no need to stress about the price showing on your presents!
Also read: Vijay Deverakonda Launches Unhype Skincare Brand, Actor Spent 9 Months Testing Every Product Himself
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.