Lung Health: 8 Superfoods That Will Boost Lung Functioning Naturally; Check Here
Lung Health: Your diet plays a huge role in keeping your lungs safe and sound. While many things can harm our lungs, making some simple food changes can really boost their health. Check here
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Eight superfoods to improve your lung health
Our diet plays a big part in protecting our lungs. Many things can affect lung health, but simple changes can make a huge difference. Some superfoods can even boost your lung health and increase their capacity. Let's check out which foods are best for your lungs.
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Including tomatoes can also help reduce the symptoms of asthma
Tomatoes are packed with lycopene, a powerful antioxidant. This antioxidant is directly linked to better lung health. Adding tomatoes to your daily meals can help increase your lung capacity and even reduce asthma symptoms.
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Blueberries protect lung tissue from oxidative damage
Blueberries are loaded with nutrients, especially antioxidants. They contain anthocyanins, which protect your lung tissues from oxidative damage. So, a handful of these can go a long way.
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Black pepper contains nutrients that improve lung health
Black pepper is rich in antioxidants, Vitamin C, and many other nutrients that boost lung health. The Vitamin C in it is especially good for helping repair lung damage caused by smoking.
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Turmeric helps improve lung function
Turmeric contains a compound called 'curcumin'. This is what gives turmeric its amazing anti-inflammatory power. It helps improve lung function. Studies have even shown that smokers who have more curcumin show better lung function compared to those who have less.
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Drinking green tea may help reduce the risk of pulmonary fibrosis.
Green tea is another item with excellent anti-inflammatory properties. Drinking just one cup of green tea daily might help lower your risk of pulmonary fibrosis, a condition where lung tissue gets scarred.
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The use of olive oil reduces the risk of asthma
Olive oil is great for improving the health of your entire respiratory system. Using it regularly is also linked to a lower risk of developing asthma.
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Yogurt also improves lung function
Curd, or yogurt, is a superfood full of nutrients like calcium, protein, phosphorus, and selenium. This simple food improves lung function and also protects you from the risk of COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).
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Garlic improves lung function
Garlic has powerful anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-viral properties. These qualities improve not just your lung health but your body's overall well-being too.
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