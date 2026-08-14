DIY Clove Water Toner: Why This Simple Skincare Hack Is Getting So Much Attention
Curious about clove water for skin? Learn how to make a simple DIY clove water toner, what potential skincare benefits it may offer for acne-prone skin and fine lines, and what precautions to take.
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From Masala Box to Beauty Kit
We all use cloves, or 'laung', in our biryanis and curries. But did you know they are a powerhouse for your skin? This common spice has amazing antioxidant, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties that keep your skin healthy and glowing. Let's see how to make a simple toner with it.
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Benefits of Using Clove Water as a Face Toner
Clove water is packed with 'Eugenol', a strong antioxidant that fights skin damage. It boosts collagen, which helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles over time. Its antibacterial magic zaps acne-causing germs, clearing up pimples and redness. It also tightens open pores, giving you smooth, fresh, and oil-free skin all day.
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How to Make and Use Clove Water Toner
Making it is super easy.
- Just soak 4-5 cloves in water overnight and store the liquid in a spray bottle. Or, you can boil the cloves, let the water cool, and then store it.
- After washing your face, just spray this toner on your face and neck.
- Let it dry for a couple of minutes before using a moisturiser.
- Always do a small patch test first to check for any irritation!
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