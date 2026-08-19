You can lightly spray this in the hall, bedroom, on curtains, and in areas with good air circulation. But it's best to avoid spraying it directly on wooden furniture, electronic gadgets, polished surfaces, and delicate fabrics. It's always safer to do a small patch test first.

Another super tip!

If your kitchen smell for a long time after cooking, just boil some lemon or orange peels in a pot of water on low heat for a few minutes. This will help spread a fresh citrus scent in the kitchen.

Also read: Meet This 69-Year-Old Man Living His Retirement Dream, Travelling Across China With His Paralyzed Wife