Home Smells Musty After You Return? Try This Easy 5-Minute DIY Room Freshener
Does your home smell musty after being closed for hours? Try this easy 5-minute DIY room freshener to give your space a fresher, more pleasant scent without relying on expensive store-bought products.
That stuffy smell in a closed room?
Ever come home after a few hours, open the door, and get hit by a musty, damp smell? This happens because windows are shut for too long, or due to damp clothes, kitchen smells, and the dustbin. But you don't need to buy those pricey room fresheners from the store. You can make a simple DIY room freshener in about 5 minutes using stuff from your own kitchen.
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DIY Room Freshener
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 cup of water
- Juice of 1 lemon
- A bit of lemon peel
- A few drops of essential oil (only if you have it)
- A spray bottle
How to make it?
- First, take one cup of water and add the lemon juice to it.
- For an even better fragrance, you can add some lemon peel too.
- If you have an essential oil with a scent you like, just add a few drops.
- Mix this solution well, strain it, and pour it into the spray bottle.
That's it... your DIY room freshener is ready!
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Where can you spray it?
You can lightly spray this in the hall, bedroom, on curtains, and in areas with good air circulation. But it's best to avoid spraying it directly on wooden furniture, electronic gadgets, polished surfaces, and delicate fabrics. It's always safer to do a small patch test first.
Another super tip!
If your kitchen smell for a long time after cooking, just boil some lemon or orange peels in a pot of water on low heat for a few minutes. This will help spread a fresh citrus scent in the kitchen.
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But one thing is important!
A room freshener is just a way to mask smells. If there's a constant bad odour, you must find the source. Cleaning the dustbin, not keeping damp clothes inside for long, keeping the kitchen and bathroom clean, and ventilating the house are what will keep your home feeling fresh in the long run. Especially if you notice a persistent damp or fungal smell, it's important to check and clean that area.
5-minute job for a fresh feel!
It's better to make this in small batches instead of storing it for a long time like a store-bought freshener. Your home will feel fresh with a natural citrus scent. So next time you come home and think, 'What's that weird smell?', first air out the room, fix the source of the smell, and then try this simple DIY freshener!
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