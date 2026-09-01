Wondering if overnight phone charging can cause a battery blast? Discover the truth behind charging myths, common mistakes, overheating risks and simple ways to charge your mobile safely.

Let's be honest, 90% of us are guilty of this. We plug our phone in to charge before sleeping and only unplug it in the morning. We think, 'It's 100% charged, so what's the harm?' But according to experts, this very habit is the worst thing you can do to your beloved smartphone.

What happens when you keep charging after 100%?

Today's phones come with lithium-ion batteries. Even after the charge hits 100%, if the phone is still plugged in, it enters a 'trickle charging' mode. This means it keeps topping up the battery every time it drops from 100% to 99%. This constant charge-discharge cycle generates a lot of extra heat inside the battery.

This leads to three major problems:

1. Battery swelling and shorter lifespan: The excess heat starts damaging the chemical cells inside the battery. Within just six months, you might notice your battery draining super fast, the phone getting hot, and the battery even swelling up, causing the back cover to bulge. A battery typically has a lifespan of 300-500 charge cycles, but overcharging can cut that in half.

2. Risk of explosion: Think about it: your phone is charging all night, probably kept on the bed or under a pillow. The heat has nowhere to escape, and the phone's temperature can shoot past 45 degrees Celsius. This extreme heat can cause a short circuit and, in worst-case scenarios, an explosion. This risk is highest during the monsoon season.

3. Motherboard damage: The excess voltage directly affects the phone's motherboard and charging IC. This can lead to major issues like your phone hanging or refusing to charge. The repair cost for such damage can be almost half the price of a new phone.

So, what is the correct way to charge?