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Crores at Box Office on Small Budget? 5 Devotional Films That Turned Faith Into Blockbuster Success
From modest production costs to impressive box office collections, these 5 Indian devotional films proved that powerful faith-based stories can deliver massive returns without blockbuster budgets.
Small budget, huge collections
Recently, audiences have been flocking to see films based on devotion and mythology. Here's a look at some movies that were made on a tight budget but went on to become massive box office hits.
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Kantara
First up is 'Kantara'. Rishab Shetty both directed and starred in this film, which explores Karnataka's culture, folk beliefs, and the bond between man and nature. Made on a budget of about ₹16 crore, the film raked in a massive ₹407 crore worldwide.
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Karthikeya 2
Fans absolutely loved Nikhil Siddhartha's 'Karthikeya 2'. The film was a fantastic mix of mythology, history, mystery, and adventure. It presented secrets linked to Lord Krishna in a thrilling story format. Made with a budget of around ₹15 crore, it collected ₹117.87 crore globally.
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Hanu-Man
Prashanth Varma's 'Hanu-Man' brilliantly merged Indian mythology with the superhero genre. The film showcased the power and devotion of Hanuman in a modern superhero tale. Released in 2024, it was made on a budget of about ₹40 crore and earned ₹295.29 crore worldwide.
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Mahavatar Narsimha
The animated film 'Mahavatar Narsimha' also received huge praise from audiences. People thronged theatres to watch the mythological story of Lord Vishnu's Narsimha avatar on the big screen. The film was produced with a budget of about ₹40 crore and collected ₹326.82 crore globally.
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Hanuman Ansh
The film 'Hanuman Ansh', which released on August 7, 2026, started off slowly. However, strong word-of-mouth publicity pulled in the crowds. Based on the life, teachings, and miracles of Neem Karoli Baba, the movie was made on a shoestring budget of just ₹2 crore. It has collected ₹205.15 crore so far and is still running successfully.
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