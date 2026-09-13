The film 'Hanuman Ansh', which released on August 7, 2026, started off slowly. However, strong word-of-mouth publicity pulled in the crowds. Based on the life, teachings, and miracles of Neem Karoli Baba, the movie was made on a shoestring budget of just ₹2 crore. It has collected ₹205.15 crore so far and is still running successfully.

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