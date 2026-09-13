Looking for Ganesh Chaturthi mehndi inspiration? Explore 10 beautiful Ganpati designs for front and back hands, from simple Ganesha motifs and mandalas to detailed full-hand patterns.

Apart from bringing home Bappa and indulging in some delicious festival food, celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi is also an opportunity to dress up in traditional wear, jewelry and apply some mehndi on one’s hands. And if you wish to look festive and devoted at once, then Ganesh themed mehndi is something that will suit your purpose well.

1. Simple Ganesha Palm Design

For those who don’t like a lot of mehndi and like things simple, then simple design of small Ganesha motif on the palm will prove ideal. One can add little dots or petals around the main design of Ganesha along with a round border.

2. Ganesha With Lotus Motif

Another design option for Ganesh Chaturthi would be to use the motif of lotus flowers and a central Ganesha figure together.

3. Ganesha Mandala Mehndi

For a more complicated pattern of Ganesh mehndi, mandala style can be considered. Draw the image of Ganesha and make circles, petals and patterns around it in a symmetrical manner. This design can be made small or can be spread on the palm.

4. Detailed Portrait of Ganpati

The person who likes to get intricate mehndi can get the detailed portrait of Ganpati mehndi. The face, crown, ears and trunk of Ganesha can be made the main design, and rest part can be filled with fine lines and traditional designs.

5. Back Hand Ganesha Design

Another beautiful place for the Ganesh mehndi is the back of the hand. It will give an elegant look when there is Ganesha surrounded with flowers and other designs like leaves and frames.

6. Arabic Styled Ganpati Mehndi

For a light and contemporary look, one can use Arabic styled designs along with Ganpati motif in the mehndi. There should be gaps left between these patterns.

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7. Full Hand Ganpati Mehndi

For a very lavish festive design, Ganesha can be incorporated on the palm with paisley designs, flower designs, jaali designs, and intricate detailing on the fingers. This is perfect for people who like heavy mehndi designs.

8. Simple Ganesha And One Flower Vine

For a very elegant and subtle design, a Ganesha with one vine made from flowers is ideal, especially for beginners as it makes it easy to create Ganesh Chaturthi theme mehndi.

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9. Ganesha With Paisley Designs

Classic paisley designs can be used around a Ganesha design to achieve the traditional Indian mehndi design. It is especially suitable for people wearing traditional festive clothes.

10. Ganesha With Ornamented Arch

Ganesha designs enclosed in an ornamented arch can be created in order to give mehndi a very temple-like appearance. Floral designs and borders can also be included in the arch for a more detailed mehndi.

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What Design Should You Choose?

It all comes down to whether you prefer intricate mehndi designs or not. Simple designs of Lord Ganesha are perfect for a festive and modest look; mandala, portraits, and full hand mehndi are great options for those looking to have their mehndi stand out. A little bit of Lord Ganesha will give your Ganesh Puja a spiritual edge to the festive look.

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