Vishwanath & Sons OTT release date is confirmed. Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s Venky Atluri directorial will premiere on Netflix on September 11 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The much-anticipated wait for fans who want to see Vishwanath & Sons on the OTT platform has ended. The romantic family drama movie starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju that hit theatres on August 14 is finally coming to Netflix. Directed by Venky Atluri, the movie is scheduled for a release on Netflix on September 11.

The film has already gained popularity and has done quite well commercially, with its global collection estimated at ₹260 crore. Now, its digital debut promises to reach out to more people.

Vishwanath & Sons ,OTT Release, Date And Platform

The release date for Vishwanath & Sons on the digital platform will be September 11, 2026. It will be available in various languages such as Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Netflix announced the news through its social media handles regarding the digital premiere date for the movie, which will be September 11.

What Is Vishwanath & Sons About?

The story centres on Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya, who is an industrialist as well as an Olympic gold medalist with no plans of marriage and settling down. But his mother desires that he has the experience of having a family and a child.

Finally, Sanjay gets a baby through surrogacy in America. Mamitha Baiju stars as Maddy, the surrogate mother who gets closer to Sanjay as his son undergoes a health crisis.

What starts off as a business transaction turns out to be an unconventional relationship. Now, the movie deals with their unusual relationship and the fact that they differ greatly in age.

Other than the romance, the movie will take up issues like trauma in childhood, parenting, relationships, and societal expectations.

Suriya And Mamitha Baiju Star In The Movie

Apart from Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon feature in pivotal roles.

Venky Atluri, the director of films like Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar, has directed the film. Both Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas have produced the movie.

After its theatrical release, Vishwanath & Sons is all set to make its debut on OTT platforms. Viewers who could not see the movie in theaters can watch the unconventional love story of Suriya and Mamitha Baiju on Netflix starting September 11.