Debjani told Mukesh, 'I genuinely think your eyes are nice, that's why I said it.' Mukesh thanked her and complimented her eyes too. Then, Debjani got really candid. She said she really likes Mukesh Gowda but couldn't tell him. She complained, 'He's flirting around with this person and that person, but he's not coming to me!' The whole house erupted in cheers, and even Nagarjuna was surprised. The promo revealed this, and it seems the makers are seriously building this love track. If it works, it will attract both family and youth audiences, which could make the show's TRP ratings explode. We'll have to see how this plan works out.

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