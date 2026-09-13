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Bigg Boss Telugu 10: New Chemistry Takes Centre Stage, Housemates’ Growing Closeness Sparks Buzz
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 appears to be building another intriguing love track as a new bond and growing chemistry between two contestants catches attention inside the house. Is romance finally brewing?
Two contestants eliminated in the first week
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is wrapping up its first week. But the eliminations, usually a weekend affair, happened mid-week itself. In a shocking move, the show eliminated two contestants, Charan and Chaitra Rai. While fans are calling it unfair, the makers seem to be pushing for ratings. Host Nagarjuna had already warned that this season would have unexpected twists and that anyone being careless would have to leave the house.
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Bigg Boss makers are building a new love track
Now, everyone's talking about the love stories in the house. It's common for Bigg Boss to create love tracks for drama and TRPs. Some happen naturally, while others are... encouraged. The makers already tried to set up a track between contestants Aman and Shalini, but it's not generating enough content. So now, they are reportedly preparing a new, unexpected love story.
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A love track between Debjani and Mukesh Gowda?
This new love track is apparently between two TV stars. The show brought in Debjani and Varshini Sounderajan for the glamour factor, and the makers' plan is to use them for love angles. Since nothing is happening with Varshini yet, they're focusing on Debjani. In the Sunday episode promo, host Nagarjuna dropped a major hint. Debjani openly showed her interest in fellow TV star Mukesh Gowda after Nagarjuna praised his eyes.
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Debjani openly says Mukesh Gowda is not flirting with her
Debjani told Mukesh, 'I genuinely think your eyes are nice, that's why I said it.' Mukesh thanked her and complimented her eyes too. Then, Debjani got really candid. She said she really likes Mukesh Gowda but couldn't tell him. She complained, 'He's flirting around with this person and that person, but he's not coming to me!' The whole house erupted in cheers, and even Nagarjuna was surprised. The promo revealed this, and it seems the makers are seriously building this love track. If it works, it will attract both family and youth audiences, which could make the show's TRP ratings explode. We'll have to see how this plan works out.
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