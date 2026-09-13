Tourists took Shikara rides on Srinagar's Dal Lake, enjoying the pleasant weather and mountain views. A solo traveller from Kerala called his first visit to Kashmir 'a once-in-a-lifetime experience' and described the region as 'heaven'.

Tourists visiting Srinagar made the most of the pleasant weather on Sunday morning as they took Shikara rides on the iconic Dal Lake, enjoying calm waters, cool breezes and clear views of the surrounding Zabarwan mountain range.

The lake remained a major attraction for visitors, with Shikaras moving across its waters as tourists soaked in the scenic surroundings and experienced the traditional way of life associated with Dal Lake.

A Traveller's 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Experience

A solo traveller from Kottayam, Keralam, who was visiting Kashmir for the first time, described the experience as memorable and urged others to visit the region. “I’m from Keralam, around Kottayam. I came to Kashmir two days ago. First, I came to Leh, then from there I went to Kargil, then to the LOC, visited the Hunderman Point, and came here,” the tourist said in a conversation with ANI.

The traveller said he had visited the Mughal Garden, Hazratbal Mosque, Shalimar Garden and Shri Shankara Temple, besides travelling to Gulmarg. “Kashmir is very beautiful; it’s heaven,” he said, calling his visit “a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Speaking about the weather, the tourist said conditions were currently favourable for visitors who may find extreme winter difficult. “The weather is absolutely fine right now. For those who have problems with extreme winter, this is a good time to come. It’s a little warm, that’s all. It gets a little cold in the evening, but the atmospheric weather is completely clear right now,” he said.

The visitor, who described himself as a solo traveller, said Kashmir was his 20th state and that this was his first visit to the region. He also recalled an earlier visit to Katra in Jammu to visit the Vaishno Devi Temple.

“Sure, definitely. Because this is truly heaven. Everyone should come to this heaven at least once,” he said when asked whether people should visit Kashmir.

Life on the Lake

Beyond the scenic views, Shikara rides offer tourists an opportunity to experience life on the lake at close quarters. Artisans often approach visitors with saffron, flowers and handmade items, adding to the distinctive experience.

With its traditional Shikara rides, mountain views and peaceful surroundings, Dal Lake continues to remain one of Srinagar's key attractions for tourists.