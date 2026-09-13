Bigg Boss 20 Week 1 popularity rankings are out, with Qazi Touqeer taking the top spot ahead of ScoutOP and Gullu. Find out where Kanika Mann and Arishfa Khan rank in the latest buzz.

The very first week of Bigg Boss 20 has already changed the popularity contest that is going on inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. There are 16 contestants in the show belonging to various fields of television, music, sports, social media, and entertainment.

As per the recent ranking of the social media, singer Qazi Touqeer has bagged the number 1 position as the most popular contestant of Week 1 of Bigg Boss 20. ScoutOP, Gullu, Kanika Mann and Arishfa Khan are also among the top five contestants according to the ranking.

Qazi Touqeer Wins The No. 1 Spot Of The First Week

Qazi Touqeer has won the No. 1 spot of the Week 1 according to the ranking report. It is his energy, unique style and consistent presence inside the Bigg Boss 20 house that made him a topic of discussion among the audience in the beginning.

ScoutOP, Gullu, Kanika, And Arishfa Complete The Top 5

Coming at the second number in the list is ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh), followed by Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu at No. 3. In the fourth position is Kanika Mann, while Arishfa Khan makes it to the top 5.

This list is especially interesting considering the fact that Arishfa had come into the house with very popular following on social media, whereas Kanika was already known to people from her previous TV shows. ScoutOP has an equally loyal digital fanbase, making their competition worth watching.

Know All 16 Housemates

There are Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey, Isha Rikhi, Khushi Dubey, Arishfa Khan, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Yung DSA aka Harsh, Aasif Khan, Faizal Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Aman Gandhi, Uditi Singh and Rhiti Tiwari.

Will The Rankings See Any Changes In Week 2?

Bigg Boss 20 is at a very early stage of its journey, and hence, any kind of ranking may see changes soon. Just like in any other season, some important challenge, a fight among the housemates, or even something on the lines of Weekend Ka Vaar can bring a dramatic change in the online buzz.

However, for the time being, Qazi Touqeer has the edge here, while ScoutOP, Gullu, Kanika, and Arishfa are showing the ability to attract viewers' attention.