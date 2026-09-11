Goa has a darker side beyond its beaches. Discover 5 places associated with ghost stories, mysterious sightings and chilling local legends, and learn what lies behind their haunted reputations.

Goa is known for its sandy beaches, vibrant nightlife, and the architecture of the Portuguese era. However, some areas in the state have taken a spooky turn over the past few decades due to rumors and urban myths. Stories related to the mysterious occurrences and unexplained paranormal happenings have given rise to the supernatural legends associated with certain locations of Goa.

It is important to note that the supernatural claims about them have little basis and are often just myths. There is no scientific proof of the presence of ghosts in the aforementioned locations.

Three Kings Chapel, Cansaulim

Perhaps the most famous location among the haunted places in Goa is the Three Kings Chapel, which is situated on Cuelim Hill. As per the local legend, there was a fight between three Portuguese kings for dominance, and one of them poisoned the rest of them before killing himself. It is believed that their spirits haunt the chapel and the hill. The chapel itself is a religious place that can be visited, especially during the daytime.

D’Mello House, Raia

The infamous D’Mello House at Santimol in Raia has for ages been linked to the ghost story of two brothers who, according to locals, got into a fight over property ownership leading to murder. The property has also had various supernatural occurrences after the fight like mysterious noises and other unexplainable events.

Saligao and the Legend of Christalina

Saligao village has its very own scary story of a banyan tree where a spirit known as Christalina haunts. According to locals, mysterious happenings around the tree are what make the tree known in the region. Visitors can easily access the village, but its stories belong to folklore which have not been verified as paranormal yet.

Baytakhol, Ponda

Baytakhol, located on the road from Dhavali to Borim, is yet another location often associated with the ghosts of Goa in the form of folk stories. One such ghost story revolves around a mysterious lady appearing and disappearing on the road. However, the stories about ghosts here have not been proved to be true and are simply part of the folklore in the region. Visitors need to adhere to basic safety practices while traveling on this road.

Old Borim Bridge

The most common story tells about a mysterious lady appearing near the bridge and vanishing. However, there is no factual evidence about the ghost stories.

There’s More to Goa’s Haunted History Than Just Tales of Ghosts

No matter what your views on ghosts might be, the ghost stories certainly offer an interesting element of Goa’s history and folklore. While some stories were based on tales told by villagers, others became more supernatural with each retelling. Perhaps that is what makes the places of Goa that have a connection to the paranormal so interesting — real places, long-lasting myths, and the unknown truth behind them.