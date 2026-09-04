Korean Kanakaraju is an interesting horror comedy movie made in Telugu language, featuring Varun Tej and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and it is certainly going to entertain people with its unusual plot. The film will be released on Netflix on September 4.

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