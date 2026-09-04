- Home
- Entertainment
- Gandhari to Korean Kanakaraju: 10 New OTT Movies-Series to Watch THIS Weekend ONLINE
Gandhari to Korean Kanakaraju: 10 New OTT Movies-Series to Watch THIS Weekend ONLINE
Looking for what to watch this weekend? Discover 10 new OTT movies and series including Gandhari, Dhamaal 4, G.D.N., The Gentlemen Season 2, Unmadham and Mayday.
1. Dhamaal 4 - Netflix
Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi come back for another comedy chaos. Dhamaal 4 is released on Netflix on September 4 and it becomes one of the options to be seen during weekend.
Also read: Nayanthara Fitness Routine: 5 Simple Habits That Help This Lady Superstar Stay Fit And Glowing At 41
2. Mayday – Apple TV
Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh play the lead roles in this Cold War-themed action comedy. Mayday will premiere globally on Apple TV on September 4.
Also read: Jupiter Transit 2026: 5 Zodiac Signs Set For Big Money, Career Growth And Better Luck Ahead
3. The Gentlemen Season 2 - Netflix
Theo James and Kaya Scodelario join again in the sequel of the crime drama series of Guy Ritchie. The show follows the story of Eddie and Susie whose criminal business gets messier with time. This series is released on September 3.
Also read: Think Snakes Are Dangerous? Here’s How These Silent Reptiles Help Protect Humans And Ecosystems
4. G.D.N. - Netflix
In this biographical drama, R. Madhavan acts as inventor and engineer, G.D. Naidu. This film will hit Netflix on September 4.
Also read: Janmashtami 2026: Prison Birth To Divine Glory - 10 Life Lessons We Can Learn From Lord Krishna’s Journey
5. Korean Kanakaraju - Netflix
Korean Kanakaraju is an interesting horror comedy movie made in Telugu language, featuring Varun Tej and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and it is certainly going to entertain people with its unusual plot. The film will be released on Netflix on September 4.
Also read: DC OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? When and Where to Watch Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Action Film? Read HERE
6. Unmadham – SonyLIV
The lead role of this Malayalam psychological crime thriller is played by Kunchacko Boban. It is a story about a police officer and one old case. Unmadham will premiere on SonyLIV on September 4.
Also read: Bigg Boss 20 House Tour: Shark Pool, Giant Snake, Mystery Rooms — Inside Salman Khan’s Wild New House
7. The Court – JioHotstar
This is a courtroom drama in Tamil about a young lawyer entangled in a hard case. The Court will be released on JioHotstar on September 4, providing a more serious alternative to the comedy and action movies on offer this weekend.
Also read: Toxic Box Office Collection Day 9: Yash’s Film Nears Rs 239 Crore in India Despite Second-Week Slowdown
8. Jagamae Sangeetham – Prime Video
For those preferring music-themed movies, there is Jagamae Sangeetham on Prime Video on September 4. This is a Telugu musical drama involving music, love, and personal ambitions.
Also read: Bike or Taxi in Goa: Which One Saves Money While Which One Saves You Hassle?
9. Gandhari - Netflix
In this action thriller film, Taapsee Pannu portrays a mother looking for her daughter who is kidnapped. Devashish Makhija directed this movie and the film is released on Netflix starting September 3, 2026.
Also read: Janmashtami 2026: Makhan Chor to Krishna Aur Kans, 7 Krishna Animated Movies You Can’t Miss
10. DC – Sun NXT
This Tamil movie DC stars Wamiqa Gabbi and sees Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut. DC will premiere on Sun NXT on September 4.
This weekend, you will have all kinds of movies on the OTT platforms – from comedy and action to courtroom drama, horror, crime, and psychological thrillers.
Also read: Korea’s Most Expensive Film Hope to Release in India: Na Hong-jin’s Sci-Fi Thriller Explained
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.