Bigg Boss 20 Week 1 elimination puts Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill and Arishfa Khan in focus. Here’s who appears vulnerable, Kanika’s lifeline setback and the latest twist.

The first week of Bigg Boss 20 has already given a lot of talking points to the audience from heated fights to changing equations in the Bigg Boss house. Now, the focus of everyone has shifted towards the first elimination where four contestants are found in the danger zone.

The show hosted by Salman Khan saw Bigg Boss 20 premiere on September 6 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. The first elimination round has found the following contestants nominated: Kanika Mann, Arishfa Khan, Uditi Singh and Love Gill.

Bigg Boss 20 Week 1: Who Are Most at Risk?

Out of all the above mentioned, Kanika Mann and Arishfa Khan have an edge over the other two due to the presence of already established fan base among the contestants. Both of them have been able to stay in the limelight during the first week, but this isn't true for Kanika in particular with her behavior in the house.

The real question is about the other two contestants. Uditi Singh and Love Gill have relatively low visibility in comparison to others which could be risky for them in case there is an elimination this weekend.

Kanika Mann Has Already Lost One Lifeline

The first week nomination has an extra burden of importance for Kanika Mann. This year, the show is featuring two-lifeline gameplay, giving contestants one more lifeline in the process of playing.

In a captaincy activity, contestants had to make some choices about lifelines. Aasif Khan chose Arishfa Khan, Gullu selected Uditi Singh, and Yung DSA chose Kanika Mann. When Yung won the captaincy activity, she lost one of the two lifelines and was left with one.

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Will There Be An Eviction In Week 1?

While the first elimination would take place on Weekend Ka Vaar, there might be no elimination in the Week 1 eviction. In case that stays true, Kanika, Arishfa, Uditi and Love will survive in the show. With the twist of two lifeline, Kanika has already lost one, and either Uditi Singh or Love Gill will lose one lifeline at this week 1 eviction, which is on September 13th.

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