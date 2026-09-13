Kajol and Ajay Devgn marked their son Yug's 16th birthday with emotional posts. Kajol reflected on how quickly he's grown, while Ajay called him his 'favourite little troublemaker'. Yug's aunt Tanishaa Mukerji also wished him.

Bollywood actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn marked their son Yug Devgan’s 16th birthday with emotional social media posts, sharing affectionate messages reflecting on how quickly their son has grown up. Kajol shared a warm photograph with Yug on Instagram and wrote about the surreal experience of seeing her son grow from a little boy into a young man.

'Still see a little boy'

“Can’t believe we’re already there.. it’s a moment of disbelief almost. Because whenever I see u I still see a little boy almost superimposed on you,” she wrote. The actress said that while she knows Yug is “taller and stronger now,” she will always see both the younger and older versions of him.

She also expressed her hopes for him to grow into a good man who faces life with courage, grace and kindness. “I wish u so many things today.. I have some fears as well but mostly hopes that u will grow to be a good man. The kind who faces all of what life throws at him with courage, grace and most importantly kindness. To yourself and the world at large.. fly high and live large my darling. Love u more than u will ever know,” Kajol wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The birthday post received warm wishes from several Bollywood celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh, Siddharth Malhotra and Saba Pataudi.

Ajay Devgn's Wish for His 'Troublemaker'

Ajay Devgn also celebrated the milestone with a candid father-son photograph. Calling Yug his “favourite little troublemaker,” the actor wrote, “Still my favourite little troublemaker… just not so little anymore... Happy birthday, my boy! Love you”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Wishes from Aunt Tanishaa Mukerji

Yug’s aunt, actor Tanishaa Mukerji, also shared a birthday message for him. “Happy Birthday my Yug! Yugga ba ! U are inexplicably precious to me! You are Growing & evolving & shining & my wish for u is that may u always have a blessed life and achieve all ur dreams ! Love u ! And I will always be here for u!” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji)

Kajol and Ajay Devgn married on February 24, 1999. The couple have two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug. Ajay Devgn’s upcoming projects include 'Drishyam: The Conclusion', the final chapter of the thriller franchise, which is scheduled to release on October 2, 2026. (ANI)