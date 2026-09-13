Tamil Nadu CM Vijay flagged off the Michelin Le Mans Cup at Silverstone, where actor Ajith Kumar was competing. The Kollywood crossover went viral after the two shared a warm embrace. Trisha Krishnan also attended the high-profile race in the UK.

London [UK], September 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay joined actor-racer Ajith Kumar at the Silverstone Circuit in the UK, where he officially flagged off the Michelin Le Mans Cup race, creating a high-profile Kollywood crossover that quickly went viral on social media. Vijay attended the event as a special guest of honour and waved the ceremonial green flag to start the 44-car grid.

A Viral Kollywood Crossover

Ajith Kumar competed for his team, Ajith RedAnt by Virage. A viral moment from the event showed Vijay running towards Ajith and embracing his long-time industry colleague in a warm hug.

The Silverstone Circuit itself joined the social media buzz by sharing a reel featuring Ajith Kumar alongside a reference to Vijay. Its Instagram caption read: "We heard @actorvijay and @ajithkumarracing were in town," prompting a strong reaction from fans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silverstone (@silverstonecircuit) One fan wrote, "Silverstone posting Kollywood wasn't in my bingo list for 2026." Another wrote, "Two Kings. One Frame. Millions of Goosebumps."

The Silver gathering drew further attention after actress Trisha Krishnan was spotted alongside Vijay and Minister Aadhav Arjuna in the grandstands, cheering for Ajith during the race. Trisha, who has been in London shooting for her upcoming project, was also seen in the paddock and watching the race in a few viral videos circulating on social media.

Official Sporting Purpose

Vijay's visit also had an official sporting purpose. His UK trip includes studying international sports infrastructure as part of plans to assist in developing a proposed "Motor Sports City" in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)