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Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Gagan Chinnappa’s Explosive Clash With Kiran Shastri and Dhanush Grabs Attention
Bigg Boss Kannada 13 is set for more drama as the latest promo shows Gagan Chinnappa in a heated altercation with Kiran Shastri and Dhanush. The tense confrontation has caught viewers’ attention.
Gagan gets triggered
It's unclear if 'commoners' Kiran Shastri and Dhanush deliberately targeted Gagan, or if he just took a casual remark too seriously. But the celebrity vs commoner fight is definitely back.
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Who are 'Dolu-Molu'?
Kiran Shastri saw Gagan and Thandav together and casually asked if they were moving around like 'Dolu-Molu'. Gagan got really angry and demanded that Shastri take his words back.
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Dhanush enters the fight
Dhanush tried to defend Shastri, saying he probably made the comment because Gagan and Thandav are always together. This shifted the fight from Gagan vs Shastri to Gagan vs Dhanush, and it got personal.
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Dhanush fires back at Gagan's warning
Gagan warned Dhanush not to get too friendly. Dhanush shot back, asking why it's okay for Gagan to comment on them but not the other way around. Gagan then asked, 'How would you feel if I said you rode in on a broken-down cycle?'
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Where did the fight end?
Dhanush hit back, asking if he could call Gagan's acting 'kittogiro' (pathetic). The promo ends here, leaving everyone wondering how far this fight will go and if senior housemate Om Prakash Rao will step in.
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