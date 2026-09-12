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Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Gossip Begins as Prathama Prasad Nicknames Tandav Ram and Gagan Chinnappa
The Bigg Boss Season 13 house is now split into two teams. And guess what? The gossip has already started! The team stuck in the airplane, led by Prathama Prasad, has begun dishing on the contestants inside the main house.
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Image Credit : Colors Kannada
And so the gossip begins!
The Bigg Boss house is famous for its gossip sessions. Contestants have started talking about each other, and these early chats could create big problems for their game later. The house is currently split into two teams.
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Image Credit : Colors Kannada
Prathama Prasad: 'Come on, let's gossip!'
One team is inside the main house, while the other is still in the airplane section. Contestant Prathama Prasad from the airplane team calls everyone over to start a gossip session, and begins taking names one by one.
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Image Credit : Colors Kannada
Tandav Ram gets a new nickname.
TV actor Tandav Ram is now inside the Bigg Boss house. Kiran Shastri, from the airplane team, shared his opinion on him. He said Tandav thinks he's 'pulao' but only talks to a select few. Because he doesn't mix with everyone, Kiran called him a 'khali pulao' or empty pulao.
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Image Credit : Colors Kannada
Gagan Chinnappa is a 'rotten tomato'?
Next, Likhith called Gagan Chinnappa a 'rotten tomato'. When asked why, Kiran Shastri explained that Gagan has no competitive spirit. He also pointed out how Tandav and Gagan saved each other. He's like 'chitranna without peanuts,' the group gossiped.
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Image Credit : Colors Kannada
The house is divided into two teams.
Here's the team breakdown. Inside the Bigg Boss House: Asiya Firdose, Gagan Chinnappa, Jagadish, Sangeetha Bhat, Kavya Gowda, Yashas Krishna, and Om Prakash Rao. Stuck in the Airplane: Vaishnavi Koundinya, Kiran Shastri, Dhanush, Prathama Prasad, Soundarya Shetty, Avinash, Modern Mahakavi Manja, and Likhith Gondhi.
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