The first song from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, titled 'Jai Jai Ram', has been released. Composed by AR Rahman, it is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, will be released in Diwali 2026.

The makers of Ramayana have released the first track from their upcoming magnum opus film on the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday. The song is titled 'Jai Jai Ram'.

Composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman, penned by Dr Kumar Vishwas and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the song blends the spiritual essence of an aarti with the emotion of a cinematic song Its lyrics reflect Shri Ram’s compassion, protection and adherence to dharma, while the repeated invocation gives the song its devotional core.

The World of Ramayana, the official Instagram handle of the film, shared the song on its Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

AR Rahman on Creating 'Jai Jai Ram'

The Oscar-winning musician shared that the intention behind the song was to "preserve the purity and intimacy" of the prayer centred around Lord Ram.

“At the heart of ‘Jai Jai Ram’ is the simple and powerful repetition of Shri Ram’s name. Musically, the intention was to preserve the purity and intimacy of a prayer while allowing the composition to grow into a cinematic song. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal bring their own distinct emotional expression to Dr Kumar Vishwas’s words, while always remaining true to the devotion at the centre of the song. I hope audiences find both a sense of peace and a personal connection in it,” said AR Rahman, as quoted in a press note.

Ramayana: Cast and Release Details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Academy Award-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, and distributed by Sony Pictures globally (excluding India), Ramayana Part One will arrive in cinemas this Diwali 2026. (ANI)