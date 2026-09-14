Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by sharing photos of a handmade clay idol made by her son, Jeh. The actor also shared a picture of husband Saif Ali Khan helping shape the Ganpati idol.

Jeh's Handmade Ganesha Idol

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan extended her wishes to fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, sharing a glimpse of a handmade clay idol of Lord Ganesha created by her little son, Jeh Ali Khan. Along with the pictures, the actor shared a heartfelt note that read, “Made by my Jeh Baba..Wishing everyone a happy and peaceful Ganesh Chaturthi!” In one of the pictures, Saif Ali Kha can be seen sitting on the floor while carefully shaping the clay idol. The actor, dressed in a white outfit, was seen working on the sculpture with clay-covered hands. Another picture showed the handmade Ganpati idol placed near a potted plant, accompanied by a sweet note mentioning that it was made by her son, Jeh.

Kareena's Upcoming Film

Kareena and Saif, who got married in 2012, are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh. On the work front, Kareena's film 'Daayra' is scheduled to be released on September 18. The film stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime.

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Meanwhile, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense religious fervour and grand enthusiasm across the country on Monday, with massive congregations of devotees thronging iconic pandals and temples. The festival, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers, and community festivities. (ANI)