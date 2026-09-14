Bigg Boss 20 Week 2 nominations take a dramatic turn as Bigg Boss cancels the task after a rule violation. ScoutOP, Aasif Khan and Rohed Khan are directly nominated, while captain Yung DSA faces a reprimand.

With the beginning of its second week, Bigg Boss 20 is set to shock viewers with new nomination task that has already created many controversies within the Bigg Boss house. Contrary to the regular nomination process which determines who among the contestants would be nominated for eviction, the second-week nomination task of Bigg Boss was apparently scrapped after certain contestants discussed nominations beforehand. Consequently, three contestants were directly nominated as a form of punishment.

Bigg Boss 20 with host Salman Khan premiered on September 6 featuring 16 contestants. During its first week, Bigg Boss 20 already had its fair share of controversy due to rising tensions between contestants where Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, and Love Gill were initially nominated for eviction. As of now, both Kanika Mann and Uditi Singh have lost one life each.

Why Did Bigg Boss 20 Cancel Nomination Task?

Apparently, contestants were tasked to nominate two contestants for eviction during the nomination task. But Bigg Boss 20 canceled the nomination task after ScoutOP, Aasif Khan, Rohed Khan and captain Yung DSA allegedly discussed the nominations. It was claimed that such discussions of the nominees are against the rules of the nomination process.

Scout, Aasif And Rohed Nominated Directly For Eviction

ScoutOP, Aasif Khan and Rohed Khan have received one of the biggest punishments of the show till date. The trio has been directly nominated for eviction, accused of being part of the discussion of the nomination process.

It's no secret that the punishment has completely altered the equation of Week 2 evictions, as the three contestants are now facing the public voting process without having gone through the nomination process.

Kanika, Yung DSA And Gullu Involved In Argument

As if the direct nomination process wasn't enough, there is more to come. According to reports that have emerged from inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, the scrapping of the nomination task has led to arguments among the hoursemats, even Kanika Mann, Aman Gandh, Qazi and Gullu getting involved in it as well.

The first two weeks of the current season of Bigg Boss has seen a lot going on, the scrapping of nomination task and direct nomination process of contestants mean that the second week is set to be much more explosive.

September 14 will mark the start of the second week. The present season of Bigg Boss which commenced on 6th September can be seen on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM and also on Jio Hotstar.