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Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Anandhi Ajay Joins as Wild Card Contestant, Housemates Face a New Challenge
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 gets a fresh addition as actress and dancer Anandhi Ajay enters the house as a wild card contestant. Her arrival is set to add a new dynamic to the ongoing competition.
Anandhi enters as the new contestant
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 has been a hotbed of arguments over captaincy and nominations right from the start. The latest promo, showing Anandhi's entry, has grabbed eyeballs. As the Bigg Boss house door opens, Anandhi walks in to an enthusiastic welcome from the other contestants.
However, she immediately starts sharing her frank views on the house's atmosphere and the contestants, and her direct approach seems to have rubbed some people the wrong way.
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'You are overlapping'
While talking to the housemates, Anandhi points out, 'You guys are overlapping.' This comment doesn't sit well with Lakshmi Priya, who shoots back, 'If you can, talk over them and make your voice heard. How else are we supposed to talk?' This immediate clash between Anandhi and Lakshmi Priya suggests that new trouble is brewing in the house. This 'overlapping' issue is now a new topic for arguments, on top of the existing fights over captaincy and nominations. In the first week itself, contestants like Shadhika had arguments over captaincy, and even host Vijay Sethupathi questioned their leadership skills.
#Day8 #Promo1 of #BiggBossTamil
Boss Tamil Season 10 - இன்று இரவு 9:30 மணிக்கு.. நம்ம விஜய் டிவில.. #BiggBossTamilSeason10 #Ottikichi #VijaySethupathi #CarniVizha #BiggBossSeason10Tamil #BiggBoss10 #BiggBossSeason10 #BiggBossTamilBB10 #VijayTV #VijayTelevision pic.twitter.com/oNuQRuOnlQ
— Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision) September 14, 2026
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New 'panchayat' erupts in the Bigg Boss house
The house has already seen so many twists in the first week, and everyone is wondering if this new contestant will completely change the game.
Her entry raises a lot of questions: will she form new friendships or start new fights? Fans are especially curious to see if Anandhi will shake up the existing groups. Who will she team up with? Who will she challenge?
We'll find out how her first conversations go in tonight's episode. The big question is whether this 'panchayat' that started on her first day will get even more intense.
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