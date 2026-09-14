The house has already seen so many twists in the first week, and everyone is wondering if this new contestant will completely change the game.

Her entry raises a lot of questions: will she form new friendships or start new fights? Fans are especially curious to see if Anandhi will shake up the existing groups. Who will she team up with? Who will she challenge?

We'll find out how her first conversations go in tonight's episode. The big question is whether this 'panchayat' that started on her first day will get even more intense.

Also read: Haiwaan Box Office Day 3: Akshay-Saif Film Slips Further After Saturday Jump, Weekend Total Revealed