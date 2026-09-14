The trailer for 'Padayaatra' is out, marking the reunion of Mammootty and director Adoor Gopalakrishnan after 30 years. Mammootty plays a doctor offering free treatment in this social drama, which also stars Grace Antony and Indrans.

Mammootty-Adoor Gopalakrishnan Reunite for 'Padayaatra'

Mammootty and director Adoor Gopalakrishnan have reunited on the screen after more than three decades for the film 'Padayaatra'. The makers have finally released the trailer of the movie. Produced by Mammootty Kampany, ‘Padayaatra’ is the banner’s eighth production.

A Social Drama on Human Values

As per the trailer, the film features the actor as a doctor and appears to be a social drama centred on human values. The one minute and fourteen seconds trailer introduces Mammootty as a doctor who strives to give free treatment to his patients, leading to suspicions among the villagers. “It is not the times that have changed, it is us,” says the film’s tagline, offering a glimpse into the central idea of the story. The trailer also introduces Grace Antony and Indrans in key roles, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Aliyar, Sreeshma Chandran, Alancier Ley Lopez, Madhupal, Nandu, P Sreekumar, Jagadish and Zeenat.

Mammootty Kampany shared the trailer on their Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram

Creative Team and Release

The story, screenplay and dialogues of ‘Padayaatra’ have been jointly written by Adoor Gopalakrishnan and KV Mohankumar. Shehnad Jalal is the cinematographer, while Mujeeb Majeed has composed the music. ‘Padayaatra’ is expected to be released in theatres in Kerala.

A Celebrated Collaboration Revisited

Adoor and Mammootty have previously collaborated on three acclaimed films: ‘Anantharam’, ‘Mathilukal’ and ‘Vidheyan’. Their last film together was ‘Vidheyan ’, and it was released in 1993. At that time, it went on to become one of the most celebrated works of both the filmmaker and actor. (ANI)