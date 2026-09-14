Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s thriller earned ₹1.85 crore on Sunday, taking its India net total to ₹7.35 crore and worldwide gross to ₹11.55 crore.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's highly-anticipated thriller Haiwaan has concluded its opening weekend at the box office. Although the two actors have been known for delivering good openings with their films at the box office, Haiwaan seems to be lagging in making such a start in its run.

Haiwaan ,Box Office Collection, Day 3

As per the reports of Sacnilk, the film has earned a net of ₹1.85 crore in India on Sunday, September 13. This is a drop of about 26% as compared to the ₹2.50 crore that it earned on the previous day.

The movie had opened at ₹3 crore (Day 1) on Friday and earned ₹2.50 crore the next day (Day 2). With the earning on Sunday (Day 3), the film has earned a total of ₹7.35 crore at India net box office. The India gross of the film stands at about ₹8.80 crore.

In Hindi 2D version, the movie occupied anoverall occupancy of 17.13% with the film showing in 4,374 shows on Sunday as per the box-office data cited.

Worldwide Box Office Collection of Haiwaan

Its overseas box office collection of another ₹75 lakhs on Day 3 has brought its total reported overseas box office collections to approximately ₹2.75 crore. In addition to this, its worldwide box office collection after three days stands at around ₹11.55 crore.

This week’s box office collections take place against stiff competition from various other theatrical releases like Mirzapur: The Movie and Hanuman Ansh. Hence, upcoming week-days will play an important role for Haiwaan's theatrical performance.

What Is Haiwaan About?

Haiwaan is a film directed by Priyadarshan. It stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The film is a Hindi remake of Malayalam thriller 'Oppam'. In this film, Saif plays the character of Shyam, a blind caretaker caught up in some trouble whereas Akshay stars as the villain. Boman Irani plays an important part in the film.

Now that the opening weekend of the film has concluded, the performance of Haiwaan on weekdays would play a very important role.