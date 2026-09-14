Mirzapur The Movie box office Day 10: Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal’s film earns ₹13.25 crore on Sunday, taking India net to ₹184.70 crore and worldwide gross to ₹266.04 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie maintains its momentum in its second week as the crime drama holds strong at the box office without showing any signs of losing pace in the coming days. With Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal leading the ensemble, the movie has managed to retain its momentum quite well after a good start with an additional collection on Day 10.

Sacnilk's latest estimates reveal that the movie has surpassed the ₹180 crore India net figure while its overall collection is past the ₹265 crore mark.

Mirzapur The Movie ,Box Office Collection, Day 10

According to the latest Sacnilk box office tracking data, Mirzapur: The Movie has raked in approximately ₹13.25 crore net from India on Day 10, making its total India net collection reach around ₹184.70 crore.

This was achieved with the screening of the film on 7,225 shows on its second Sunday. The India gross collection of the movie has reached approximately ₹220.04 crore according to the same box office tracking data.

The Day 10 figure also indicates that the movie has been able to retain a large number of audiences for its second weekend. Mirzapur: The Movie had already collected ₹148.45 crore in its first week.

Worldwide Gross Crosses ₹270 Crore Mark

The film has once again managed to perform well in terms of the international box office as well. As per reports, it has earned approximately ₹4 crore on day 10 from overseas markets, thereby making its overseas gross approximately ₹46 crore.

Having earned approximately ₹220.04 crore from India and ₹46 crore from overseas markets, the worldwide gross of the film currently stands at approximately ₹266.04 crore.

Therefore, the film is one more hit that has been produced during the ongoing Bollywood box office season.

What Is Mirzapur The Movie About?

Produced by Gurmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie reunites some well-known characters from the crime franchise like Pankaj Tripathi in the role of Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi among other people. However, the film takes place within the existing world of Mirzapur rather than being just a continuation of the TV series.

Given that the movie managed to earn around ₹266.04 crore in ten days, its second-weekend performance will have an impact on its further box office results.