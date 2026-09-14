Wondering how many times you should wash rice before cooking? Learn the right way to rinse rice and follow simple cooking tips to get fluffy, separate grains instead of sticky, clumpy rice.

For most of us, a meal isn't complete without a good serving of rice. But often, instead of getting those perfectly separate, fluffy grains, we end up with a sticky, clumpy mess. We usually blame the amount of water or the flame, but the real culprit is something we do right at the start: washing the rice.

Many people think that the fluffiness of rice depends on the water-to-rice ratio or the cooking temperature. However, experts say the main secret to perfect, non-sticky rice is actually in your washing technique.

For perfect, fluffy rice, the ideal rule is to wash it exactly three times.

First Wash - Get Rid of the Dirt:

The first time you wash the rice, you'll notice the water turns milky and cloudy. This is because of the excess starch, dust, and other impurities from the milling process. This water is not good for you and is the primary reason your rice gets sticky. So, give the rice a good rub with your hands and throw this water out.

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Second Wash - Remove Excess Starch:

When you wash it the second time, the water will be less cloudy, but still a bit whitish. This step is very important because it helps remove the excess starch that's still clinging to the grains. This is the starch that prevents your rice from becoming fluffy and separate.

Third Wash - The Final Rinse:

By the third wash, the water should look about 80 to 90 percent clear. This is your cue to stop. It means your rice is now perfectly clean and ready for cooking. There's no need to wash it any further.

What's the Harm in Washing It More?

Some people think the more you wash, the better. They wash the rice 5 to 6 times until the water is crystal clear. This is actually a big mistake. When you over-wash rice, you strip away essential nutrients like Vitamin B, iron, and fibre. You're basically washing away all the goodness from the grains.

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A Few More Tips for Fluffy Rice:

After washing, try soaking the rice in water for 15 to 20 minutes. This helps the grains cook up longer and fluffier.

Always stick to the golden rule: use two cups of water for every one cup of rice. And finally, once the rice is cooked, don't open the lid right away. Let it rest, covered, for about 10 minutes. This allows the steam to settle, making each grain perfectly fluffy.

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