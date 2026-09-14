Mandaadi box office Day 4: Soori and Suhas’ sports-action drama earns ₹13.05 crore on Sunday, taking its India net to ₹34.60 crore and worldwide gross to nearly ₹48 crore.

Soori and Suhas' Mandaadi seems to be running successfully in the Indian cinemas. The Indian sports-action drama managed to maintain good box-office performance during the first weekend in theaters, as Sunday became an additional boost for the film's domestic gross earnings. As stated in the latest data provided by Sacnilk, the film managed to earn ₹34 crore net in India and approach the mark of ₹50 crore globally.

Mandaadi ,Box Office Collection, Day 4

According to the latest numbers published by Sacnilk, Mandaadi earned ₹13.05 crore net in India on Day 4 and turned out to be the best day of the film during the opening weekend in theaters. The film collected ₹4.85 crore on Day 1, ₹4.70 crore on Day 2 and ₹12 crore on Day 3.

With the latest collection on Sunday, Mandaadi managed to accumulate ₹34.60 crore net in India after four days. In addition, India gross collection of the movie reached ₹40.48 crore, as per Sacnilk. Day 4 collection was generated from 3,874 shows.

Overseas Gross Collection of Mandaadi

Moreover, it has been successful in making contributions to the box office collection in overseas territories. As per Sacnilk, Mandaadi has collected ₹2.50 crore in gross revenues overseas on Day 4, pushing its total overseas gross collection up to ₹7.50 crore.

Adding up its gross collection in India and overseas, the gross worldwide collection of the movie after four days stands at around ₹47.98 crore.

About Mandaadi

The movie directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi features actors like Soori, Suhas, and Mahima Nambiar. Mandaadi takes its settings from the coastal area, where boat racing forms the plot of this action-filled, sport-based drama. This Tamil action film was release on September 10, 2026.

Its good Sunday performance provides it a good base for the beginning of its weekday run. It remains to be seen if Mandaadi continues with its momentum from Monday onwards.