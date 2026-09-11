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Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Kavya Gowda-Tandav Rao Romance Buzz Takes Over, Netizens Paired Them Up
Bigg Boss Kannada is witnessing a fresh romance buzz as netizens begin pairing Kavya Gowda and Tandav Rao. Their growing bond has caught viewers’ attention, sparking speculation about a new jodi.
Bhagyalkashmi's Shreshta and actor Tandav
Kavya Gowda, famous as Shreshta from the 'Bhagyalkashmi Serial', has entered Bigg Boss 13. Interestingly, actor Tandav Ram has also joined the show as a contestant.
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A love scene needed?
Every Bigg Boss season needs a love angle, right? Even if nothing is actually happening, viewers are always on the lookout for a new couple to ship.
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T-shirt compliment
Viewers have now zeroed in on Kavya Gowda and Tandav Ram. The two didn't even create a 'love scene'. Tandav simply told Kavya, "Your T-shirt is nice," to which she replied that it wasn't a T-shirt.
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Contestants pull the actor's leg
Tandav then joked, "These girls don't even know how to take a compliment!" Hearing this, the other housemates immediately started pulling his leg, teasing him by asking, "Don't you think this is a bit much?"
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Love started?
The moment the show's promo dropped, netizens declared that a love story has started in the Bigg Boss house. They are already pairing the two up and creating their own fan theories.
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Tandav there, Tandav here too?
In the 'Bhagyalakshmi' serial, Shreshta's character was also linked with a 'Tandav'. Fans are now joking that she has found a Tandav in the Bigg Boss house too, and have started commenting that they look great together.
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