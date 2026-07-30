Ramayana Trailer X Review: Ranbir Kapoor & Yash Leave Fans Spellbound | Entertainment

The trailer of Ramayana has taken the internet by storm. Ranbir Kapoor shines as Lord Ram, while Yash's fierce Ravana steals every frame. Stunning VFX, grand visuals, and an epic background score have left fans amazed, with social media calling it 'Cinema At Its Finest.' The mythological epic is now one of the most anticipated Indian films ever.In this video:0:00 Ramayana Trailer OUT | Internet Reacts1:30 Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram Wins Hearts3:30 Yash's Ravana & Stunning VFX Impress Fans