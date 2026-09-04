Toxic Box Office Collection Day 9: Yash’s gangster drama earned ₹4.25 crore in India on Thursday, taking its domestic net to ₹239.30 crore and worldwide gross to ₹328.45 crore.

Toxic: Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups starring Yash made the collection in the second week of its theatrical release, but on Thursday, September 3, its domestic collection saw another fall. The Gangster drama directed by Geetu Mohandas made an estimated ₹4.25 crore net in India in Day 9 and takes its domestic net collection up to an estimate of ₹239.30 crore according to the figures provided by Sacnilk.

Though the collection has seen a dip on a daily basis, still the movie has been doing well on a global level and crossed the figure of ₹325 crore worldwide in just nine days.

Toxic ,Box Office Collection, Day 9

On its ninth day, the movie made an estimated ₹4.25 crore net collection in India. The collection is lower compared to ₹5.45 crore collection of Day 8 and is down by approximately 22%.

As of nine days, the India gross collection of the movie stands estimated at ₹285.70 crore.

The film's momentum has slowed down quite a lot since its opening weekend where it is said to have made ₹101.10 crore net on Day 1 in India.

Performance Of Toxic After Its Opening

After an incredible opening weekend, Toxic suffered from a major correction in terms of daily collection numbers. The movie earned about ₹7.65 crore on Monday and ₹7.85 crore on Tuesday.

Its collection on second Wednesday was at ₹5.45 crore before dipping to ₹4.25 crore on Thursday. As the Friday Day 10 numbers are coming in, weekend might prove to be crucial in terms of the movie's performance.

Hindi Version Dominates Day 9 Collection Numbers

Out of all language versions, the Hindi version brought in the most of Thursday's domestic collection.

Approximately ₹2.85 crore net came from the Hindi version whereas Kannada version brought in approximately ₹1.04 crore. Telugu gave approximately ₹20 lakh, Tamil ₹15 lakh and Malayalam ₹1 lakh.

Collection of Toxic Worldwide Box Office

The movie earned an additional ₹1 crore on the Thursday box office, making the international total ₹42.75 crore.

In nine days, the estimated global collection for the movie is ₹328.45 crore, with ₹285.70 crore earned in India and ₹42.75 crore abroad.