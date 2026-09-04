Telangana and Andhra Pradesh weather today: IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in Telangana, while Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema may receive rain, with coastal winds reaching 40–50 kmph.

4th September, 2026: The weather is changing very quickly in the Telugu states, and some districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will probably witness rains today. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts about thunderstorm, lightning, and strong winds in parts of Telangana and rain in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.

Weather Update In Telangana State: Rain In Some Parts Of Telangana

IMD has issued warnings of thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds in some parts of Telangana on September 4. With high humidity levels in the northern and southern districts, there has been a fall in temperatures, making the climate comparatively cool.

Some districts such as Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial can see moderate to heavy rainfall at various places until afternoon. There could be rain at different places in the evening in Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Peddapalli.

In Hyderabad city, light to moderate rain is forecast during evening and night. According to the latest forecast by the IMD, the temperature is estimated at 25°C with 87% humidity.

Weather In Andhra Pradesh: Rain & Windy

A heavy rain warning is issued today for Coastal Andhra Pradesh, in addition to thunderstorms, lightning, and high winds on the ground surface. Rayalaseema also has a warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and high winds. Both regions will continue receiving these warnings till September 7.

According to the latest forecast by the IMD, rainfall is expected to be isolated and scattered in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from September 3-8.

Residents, particularly those in coastal regions, should remain alert to changing weather conditions.