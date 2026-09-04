Dulquer Salmaan's latest film, I'm Game, made a strong debut at the box office, collecting over Rs 10.90 crore worldwide on its opening day. The multi-lingual release saw significant contributions from both Indian and international markets, marking a positive start for the action-fantasy thriller.

Rs 10.90 crore — that’s the worldwide gross I'm Game pulled in on its opening day, September 3. Dulquer Salmaan’s latest film exploded onto screens, showing massive audience acceptance and commercial potential from day one. Director Nahas Hidhayath launched the film in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil. This multi-lingual strategy secured a solid start, boosting its strong opening day figures across domestic and international markets.

India Box Office Performance

September 3 saw I'm Game net ₹5.05 crore in India. This marked a powerful domestic debut. India's gross collection hit ₹5.90 crore, showing strong ticket sales nationwide. Malayalam led the charge, pulling in ₹4.30 crore from 1,787 shows. It firmly holds its home turf. ₹0.65 crore came from the Telugu version, showing its appeal in another key South Indian market. Hindi contributed ₹0.10 crore, diversifying revenue streams further. Overall occupancy? A healthy 44% nationwide on opening day. That shows real audience interest, a positive reception from cinema-goers across various regions.

Strong Global Showing

Worldwide, the film's ₹10.90 crore opening gross got a massive boost from overseas. 'I'm Game' pulled in ₹5.00 crore internationally on Day 1. This shows its broad appeal, reaching far beyond the Indian subcontinent.This impressive international performance played a key role. It demonstrated the film's ability to attract diverse global audiences. Such a strong Day 1 overseas collection promises a good international run, reinforcing its global reach and appeal.

Star Power and Strategic Release Fuel Day 1 Success

Dulquer Salmaan’s star power, combined with a smart multi-lingual strategy, powered 'I'm Game'’s opening day success. Salmaan, famous for diverse roles and pan-Indian appeal, brings a loyal fan base. His presence attracted huge initial footfall across all language versions. No doubt about it. tapped

Promising Path Ahead for I'm Game

Rs 10.90 crore worldwide gross and ₹5.05 crore India net collection on Day 1 — that's a stellar start. This positions 'I'm Game' for a successful theatrical run. Such strong openings usually signal positive early audience reception. They generate buzz, which fuels sustained collections over the key opening weekend and beyond. Analysts will watch the film closely in coming days. Can it maintain momentum? Can it convert curiosity into repeat viewings? The Rs 5.00 crore international haul on Day 1 shows global audiences connected with I'm Game. This promises strong growth, not just in India, but worldwide. Its theatrical journey just started, but prospects look good.