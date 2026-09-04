On September 4, 2026, gold and silver prices in India saw a sharp rise. The indicative rate for 24-carat gold reached approximately Rs 15,536 per gram. Silver prices also increased by Rs 5 per gram, hitting Rs 250 in cities like Delhi and Rs 255 in Chennai.

Gold prices continued their upward movement across major Indian cities on Friday, September 4, 2026, with the latest rates showing a sharp rise in both 24-carat and 22-carat gold in several markets. Silver prices also moved higher, with the precious metal gaining Rs 5 per gram in the latest update. Buyers planning to purchase jewellery, coins or bullion should check the latest city-wise rates before making a purchase.

As of September 4, the indicative 24K gold rate in India stands at around Rs 15,536 per gram, while 22K gold is priced at approximately Rs 14,241 per gram. However, rates vary slightly between cities.

Gold and Silver Prices Today - September 4, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver 999 (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,42,550 Rs 1,55,500 Rs 2,50,000 Mumbai Rs 1,42,410 Rs 1,55,360 Rs 2,50,000 Kolkata Rs 1,42,410 Rs 1,55,360 Rs 2,50,000 Chennai Rs 1,42,400 Rs 1,55,350 Rs 2,50,000 Bengaluru Rs 1,42,400 Rs 1,55,350 Rs 2,50,000 Hyderabad Rs 1,42,410 Rs 1,55,360 Rs 2,50,000

The biggest difference is visible in silver prices. Silver is currently priced at Rs 250 per gram, or Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram, in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. Chennai and Hyderabad are quoting ₹255 per gram, translating to Rs 2,55,000 per kilogram. The latest update represents a Rs 5-per-gram increase in these rates.

Gold and silver rates are influenced by several factors, including international bullion prices, currency movements, global economic conditions, investment demand and domestic market trends. Local taxes, logistics and jeweller-specific charges can also affect the final amount paid by consumers.

The quoted gold rates are indicative and generally exclude GST, making charges and other applicable levies. Therefore, the final jewellery price can be higher than the basic gold rate displayed above. Consumers should confirm the prevailing rate and additional charges with their jeweller before purchasing.

With gold remaining above Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 grams for 24K purity and silver touching Rs 2.55 lakh per kilogram in Chennai and Hyderabad, precious-metal prices remain an important focus for both investors and jewellery buyers on September 4.