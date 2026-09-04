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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure Triggers Heavy Rain Alert In South Bengal; Check Forecast
West Bengal weather alert: A low-pressure system may bring heavy rain to several South Bengal districts. Check the latest forecast, rainfall warning and areas likely to experience intense showers.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Today's Complete Weather Update
The Alipore Met office has issued an orange alert for Kolkata and other South Bengal districts. They are predicting intense rain and thunderstorms, with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. The rain, which started on Thursday, continues to affect the state.
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Image Credit : Ai
Rainfall due to low pressure
The main low-pressure area has shifted to Madhya Pradesh. However, a monsoon trough and a low-pressure trough are still active over Gangetic West Bengal. The monsoon trough runs from Digha to the Bay of Bengal, while the other trough stretches from Uttar Pradesh to Bangladesh, passing over Jharkhand and West Bengal.
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Image Credit : Gemini
South Bengal's Weather
The Met office says the rain in South Bengal will pick up again from Monday. Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Paschim Bardhaman districts can expect heavy showers on Tuesday. Kolkata will also see more rain on Monday and Tuesday, though the weekend might bring some relief with lighter showers.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Which districts of Bengal are likely to receive heavy rain?
Nine districts face a high risk of heavy to very heavy rain. These are Hooghly, North & South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, and Purba & Paschim Bardhaman. Habibur Rahman from the Alipore Met office confirmed that a low-pressure line and a monsoon trough will cause heavy rain for at least two more days.
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North Bengal's Weather
It's not just the south; North Bengal is also getting its share of rain. A yellow alert is in place for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar from Saturday to Tuesday. The Met office predicts heavy to very heavy rain until Friday in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri. Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda will also see heavy showers.
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