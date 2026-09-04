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North Bengal's Weather

It's not just the south; North Bengal is also getting its share of rain. A yellow alert is in place for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar from Saturday to Tuesday. The Met office predicts heavy to very heavy rain until Friday in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri. Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda will also see heavy showers.