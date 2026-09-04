3 6 Image Credit : Gemini

Changed wind speeds and weather conditions

A cyclonic circulation has joined the low-pressure system, pushing clouds up to 7.6 km high. One monsoon trough runs from Madhya Pradesh to the northeast Bay of Bengal, while another stretches from the Arabian Sea to Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Winds are hitting 60 km/h in the Arabian Sea and 40 km/h in the Bay of Bengal. Expect gusty winds of 35 km/h on the AP coast and 30 km/h in Telangana. Max temps will be around 36°C in AP and 33°C in Telangana. Humidity will be 60% in North Andhra, 42% in Coastal and Rayalaseema, and 55% in Telangana.